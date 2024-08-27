Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tank As Over-Heated Longs Get Wiped Out: Analyst Says Take A Stock Of This Before Turning Optimistic On King Crypto

The cryptocurrency market dramatically plunged Tuesday evening, triggering a sharp wave of liquidations.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 8:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -5.79% $59,378.14 Ethereum ETH/USD

-8.93% $2,451.88 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -6.90% $0.09873

What Happened: Bitcoin tanked below $59,000, marking its lowest level since Aug. 19. The plunge followed King Crypto's move past $63,000 earlier in the day.

Ethereum witnessed a steeper decline, plummeting to an intraday low of $2,400—a level last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Over $207 million was liquidated from the market in the last 4 hours, taking the 24-hour liquidations to $315 million.

Nearly $283 million in leveraged longs was wiped out, the highest since the Aug. 5 market rout.

Bitcoin's Open Interest tumbled 7.68% in the last 24 hours, further reflecting the large-scale liquidation of longs.

The Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index flashed "Fear" as of this writing, implying substantial selling pressure.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT) Toncoin (TON) +2.03% $5.38 Tether Gold (XAUt) +0.29% $2.520.85 UNUS SEO LEO (SEI) +0.08% $5.84

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.07 trillion, collapsing 5.93% in the last 24 hours.

In contrast, stocks closed higher Tuesday. The broad-based index, S&P 500, gained 8.96 points, or 0.16%, to end at 5,625.80. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.16% to close at 17,754.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02% to finish at 17,754.82, its second consecutive record close.

The rally came ahead of the hotly-anticipated second-quarter earnings of AI behemoth NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, which has served as a barometer for all things tech and AI this year. Shares of Nvidia closed 1.46% higher on Tuesday.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Popular analytics firm Santiment linked the cryptocurrency market's latest retrace to extreme funding rates on derivatives exchanges like dYdX.

The firm drew attention to the spike in over-leveraged long bets on Aug. 25, after which the market started to trend downwards.

📊 Crypto's latest retrace is coming after longs were pouring in on exchanges like @dYdX at the highest rate since Bitcoin's All-Time High craze in March. Greed suddenly came pouring in on August 25th, and liquidations happened swiftly. When funding rates get extreme in either… pic.twitter.com/siXhAI46VQ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 27, 2024

"When funding rates get extreme in either direction, they are always prone to get liquidated and shoot markets in the opposite direction," the research firm added. It also urged investors to wait until funding rates cool down before turning optimistic again.

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital interpreted Bitcoin's move as a post-breakout retest of the downtrending channel.

"Successful retest of the top of the channel would fully confirm the breakout and precede upside continuation," the analyst stated.

#BTC



Imagine if this is a post-breakout retest of the Downtrending Channel



Successful retest of the top of the Channel would fully confirm the breakout and precede upside continuation$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/9N9QS5Wxp2 pic.twitter.com/UjDKcIRdkv — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) August 27, 2024

Read Next: