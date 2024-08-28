Anthony Scaramucci Accuses Trump Of Plotting 'Russian-Style Oligarchy' In US Through Project 2025, Calls Out Ex-President's 'Evil Genius'

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House Communications Director under former President Donald Trump, took potshots at his former boss’ “Project 2025” in an op-ed to Zeeto on Tuesday.

Trump’s Evil Genius: Amid opposition to Project 2025 due to people perceiving its goals as blatantly arrogant and authoritarian, Trump went on to disavow the project pretending as if he was not aware of anything about it, said Scaramucci in the piece. The reason for the opposition to the agenda is that it talks about a “post-constitutional America,” he said.

“This deflection, of course, is part of Trump's evil genius,” Scaramucci said, adding that the former president can say two contradictory things at once and yet may never really be called out for them.

Trump’s Pro Project 2025: Scaramucci said Trump supported Project 2025. Lending credence to his deduction, he noted that it was authored by the Heritage Foundation, an organization he partnered with during his presidency. “Dozens of his former employees helped draft the document, framing out what they would do should Trump return to power,” he added.

Ex-Trump official Paul Dans, who co-authored Project 2025, describes himself as a “MAGA elite” on X, Scaramucci said. Another former Trump official was caught on tape saying the former president’s disavowal of the project is a “ruse” and that he is still committed to its goals, he said.

The “Trumpist Project 2025 crew” relay the message that they were going to take over and destroy the 250-year successful legacy of this government, they don’t like Black or brown people, they want to change rules and they want White Christians to run the country, he added.

The Objective: Through Project 2025, its proponents have sought to make the Federal Bureau of Investigation report directly to the president, the agency effectively becoming their own security force, Scaramucci said. Every ambassador worldwide would be recalled and would be replaced by people who pass a loyalty test, and the same would happen to 50,000 government staffers, he said.

“This would be done to remake the government in the shape of Trump and his anarcho-Christian conservative allies,” Scaramucci said, adding that this could lead to massive elected official corruption.

The project also wants to end all government processes that monitor disinformation, the businessman said. “Trump is planning to use Project 2025 to build a Russian-style oligarchy in the United States,” he added.

See Also: Trump Campaigning Like He’s Losing Even As Kamala Harris Controls Narrative On Her Terms, Say Political Analysts: Here’s How Republican Camp Can Change Momentum

Why It’s Important: The project, outlined in a 900+ page document, was put forward by a broad coalition of conservative organizations, spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, anticipating ahead a change of guard and preparing for a successful administration that would begin in Jan. 2025.

Trump's official campaign plan called Agenda47 aligns with several proposals in Project 2025.

The Democrats strongly oppose the project, stating that implementation of the policy will only serve to create a country for some and not for all. In its analysis of the policy playbook, Democracy Forward, a Washington-based non-profit and non-partisan public policy research organization, said it sees the project as a “systemic, ruthless plan to undermine the quality of life of millions of Americans, remove critical protections and dismantle programs for communities across the nation, and prioritize special interests and ideological extremism over people.”

In mid-July, Trump denied any association with Project 2025 even as media reports pointed out that several individuals involved in it have previously worked in the Trump administration and are expected to return should he win the November election.

In a further setback to the project, Dans stepped down as its director following criticism by Trump.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Shutterstock