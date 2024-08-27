Trump A 'Dangerous Guy' But Better For Crypto, Says Anthony Scaramucci: Elizabeth Warren And Gary Gensler 'Have A Lot Of Eggs On Their Faces'

Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House Communications Director, described Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's pro-cryptocurrency campaign as "positive, forward, and innovative."

What happened: During an audio podcast with former journalist and cryptocurrency analyst Frank Chaparro, Scaramucci, a vocal Trump critic, admitted that the former President was better for the industry overall.

Always fun to sit down with @fintechfrank. We chatted at @SALTConference's Wyoming Blockchain Symposium about crypto policy and how the crypto vote could turn the tide of the U.S. presidential election.



🎧 https://t.co/Btj7VdQ67h https://t.co/gqAFpNMZL9 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 27, 2024

"Trump is a dangerous guy but he is better for crypto in general as he is pivoted towards crypto," the CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital remarked.

Scaramucci reiterated his view that cryptocurrency should be bipartisan and rise above political developments.

The former Trump aide also singled out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and SEC Chair Gary Gensler for their hostility toward the cryptocurrency industry.

"I think they are anti-crypto because they have a lot of eggs on their faces and they never had to answer for the FTX situation," Scaramucci said, referencing the stunning collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange during the fall of 2022. "One of the ways to deflect all of that is to be behemothly anti-cryptocurrency."

Why It Matters: Scaramucci, who served as the White House Communications Director for a brief 11-day stint during Trump’s presidency before being booted out, has lent support to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign.

He earlier expressed confidence that the Harris administration would undertake the right regulatory measures for the cryptocurrency industry but added that she needed to be given time.

In an earlier interaction, Scaramucci noted Bitcoin's BTC/USD healthy progress this year and expressed confidence that the leading cryptocurrency would hit $100,000.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $59,269.71, down 5.75% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

