Apple Lays Off 100 Employees In Services Division, Including Key Teams Under Eddy Cue Responsible For Books App And Store: Report

Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly laid off about 100 employees from its services division.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Cupertino informed the affected employees who were part of various services under senior vice president Eddy Cue, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

These jobs cut primarily impacted teams responsible for the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore. It also includes some engineering roles.

See Also: Apple Announces CFO Transition, iPhone 16 Debut: What To Know

Other services teams that were affected include those managing Apple News.

While Apple Books was the most affected in this latest round of layoffs, the app is still expected to receive some new features over time, the report noted.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, the tech behemoth made a similar move when it laid off hundreds of workers. This happened after Apple shut down its self-driving car project and effort to make micro-LED displays.

At the time, it was the third significant round of layoffs, following its Siri annotation team in San Diego, which impacted 121 people in January.

However, despite these job cuts, Apple continues to exceed expectations in its earnings.

In its third-quarter earnings report, the company reported revenue of $85.8 billion, up 5% year over year.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: