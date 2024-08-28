Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Says Palestine 'Could Have Bought Israel By Now' Had They Taken His Advice And Adopted King Crypto

Max Keiser, a prominent Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate, expressed regret that Palestine did not heed his advice in 2013 to adopt the leading digital coin as its legal tender, amid reports that cryptocurrency exchange Binance froze all accounts belonging to citizens of the Middle Eastern nation.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Keiser took to X to express his views on the latest controversy involving Binance and Palestine. He recalled his 2013 proposal, which advocated for a switch from the Israeli shekel to Bitcoin.

“I wish Palestine had taken my advice in 2013, they could have bought Israel by now,” the Bitcoin bull remarked.

Keiser claimed that the country’s Islamic clergy didn’t take him seriously when he told them that Bitcoin had no “Riba,” an Arabic term for interest, that is forbidden under Islamic law.

I wish Palestine had taken my advice in 2013, they could have bought Israel by now.



Bitcoin has no riba. When I pitched this to some mullahs, they scoffed.



"Should Palestine switch from the shekel to Bitcoin & And Their Central Bank Add BTC To Reserves"… https://t.co/oSADprUFyh — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) August 27, 2024

Keiser referenced his op-ed piece on Russia Today from August 2013, where he boldly proclaimed Bitcoin as the solution to all of Palestine’s problems.

“Money can be sent in and out of Palestine completely unmolested by the international bankers who have conspired with Israel to keep Palestinians behind Israel's apartheid wall,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Keiser’s remarks came in the wake of allegations that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, seized all Palestinian cryptocurrency assets at the behest of Israel.

Binance, however, has refuted these claims, stating that only a small number of accounts, tied to illicit funding, were restricted.

It’s worth noting that Binance has previously assisted Israel in the seizure of cryptocurrency accounts linked to Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, which contradicts Keiser’s aforementioned claims.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $58,869.84, down 6.43% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

