Google, Amazon-Backed OpenAI-Rival Anthropic Releases 'System Prompts' That Run Claude

In a recent development, Anthropic has announced updates to the default system prompts for text-based dialogues on its AI platform, Claude.ai, as well as the Claude iOS and Android applications.

What Happened: Alex Albert, Head of Developer Relations at Anthropic, announced on Tuesday that the company has added a new system prompts release notes section to its documentation.

We've added a new system prompts release notes section to our docs. We're going to log changes we make to the default system prompts on Claude dot ai and our mobile apps. (The system prompt does not affect the API.) pic.twitter.com/9mBwv2SgB1 — Alex Albert (@alexalbert__) August 26, 2024

As per Anthropic’s release notes that were made public on Tuesday, the system prompts on Claude.ai and its mobile applications have been updated. These prompts offer up-to-date information at the commencement of every conversation and promote certain behaviors, such as the provision of code snippets in Markdown.

The AI startup, backed by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, mentioned that these system prompt updates do not extend to the Anthropic API.

The release notes also shed light on the capabilities of the latest version of Claude, the Claude 3.5 Sonnet. This model, a member of the Claude 3 series, is the most intelligent and is capable of assisting with a variety of tasks including analysis, answering questions, mathematics, coding, creative writing, teaching, and role-play.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet is engineered to provide comprehensive responses to complex queries, but concise responses to simpler ones. It refrains from unnecessary affirmations or filler phrases and always responds in the language used or requested by the user.

Anthropic also emphasized that Claude is incapable of opening URLs, links, or videos, and cannot retain or learn from the current conversation. If a user appears dissatisfied with Claude, they can provide feedback to Anthropic.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Anthropic unveiled its most powerful AI model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, in June. The model, an upgrade from the Claude 3 family, was touted as faster and more efficient than its predecessor.

However, Anthropic has recently faced some challenges. The company is currently under investigation by a U.K. regulator over anti-competitive concerns related to its partnership with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

Additionally, Anthropic is dealing with a class-action lawsuit filed by three authors alleging copyright infringement in the training of its AI chatbot.

