Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

It was a down week on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.56%, the Dow falling 2.37%, and the Nasdaq decreasing by 0.45%. Oil prices rose on news that Israel is preparing for a possible direct attack by Iran this weekend.

The VIX, or Volatility Index, experienced its most significant surge in over a year on Friday, following President Joe Biden‘s warning that an Iranian attack on Israeli soil could happen “sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in April, falling short of economist forecasts, and the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June plummeted from 60% to 20%, with some Wall Street analysts now expecting only one rate cut in December.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“AMC CEO Says Bankruptcy Is ‘Inconceivable’ As Shares Hit 52-Week Lows: ‘2025, 2026 Are Going To Be Gangbusters’,” by Chris Katje, reports on how AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC CEO Adam Aron dismissed bankruptcy fears, despite a declining stock price, and is banking on a strong future box office rebound.

“What Happened To Dogecoin After The Bitcoin Halving Four Years Ago?,” by Khyathi Dalal, details a bullish trend for Dogecoin DOGE/USD post-Bitcoin BTC/USD halving in 2020, marked by a 7,185% price surge and elevated social media influence notably from a TikTok campaign, propelling it to become the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

“Bank Of America Sees Gold At $3,000, Warns Of A Copper Supply Crisis: Metals ‘Dance To Their Own Tune’,” by Piero Cingari, features BofA’s Michael Widmer predicting a rise in gold to $3,000 by 2025 and a looming copper supply crisis, with Alamos Gold Corp. AGI and Freeport-McMoran Inc. FCX upgraded to a “Buy.”

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

‘Don’t Always Believe What You Read:’ Tesla Chief Designer Says ‘Just Stay Tuned’ About Low-Cost Car Development After Musk Rubbishes Rumors

Higher Stock Prices, Valuations Make Sense Because There’s Not Enough Public Equity To Go Around, Josh Brown Says: ‘It’s Not Going To Change’

EXCLUSIVE: Marathon, Riot, Hut 8 CEOs Tell Benzinga How Bitcoin Halving Will Impact Miners

The Bears

“Trump's Public Media Company Has 6-Month Share Lockup, And Its Co-Founders Are Suing So They Can Sell Stock Faster,” by Chris Katje, reports that Trump Media & Technology Group DJT co-founders sued former President Donald Trump over their ability to sell shares, amid concerns about the company’s management and financial challenges.

“Coinbase Class Action Lawsuit Related To Unregistered Securities Trading Partially Revived,” by Khyathi Dalal, reports that a U.S. appeals court has partially revived a class action lawsuit against Coinbase COIN concerning the trading of unregistered securities, overturning a previous dismissal.

“If Tesla Hits Brakes On $25K EV, It ‘Would Be A Meaningful Negative For The Stock’: Goldman Sachs,” by Chris Katje, details a Goldman Sachs analyst’s views that a potential delay in Tesla Inc. TSLA‘s $25K EV would be significantly negative for the stock, following disappointing Q1 deliveries.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

‘Not A Good Omen For Future,’ Says Cathie Wood As Economists Point To Worrisome Trends In Seemingly Strong Jobs Data

Jamie Dimon Warns Of Stickier Inflation, Higher Interest Rates In Annual JPMorgan Letter: ‘There Will Be Plenty Of Stress’

Bitcoin ETF Issuers Doubtful If SEC Will Approve Ether ETF: ‘Pins Are Dropping As Far As Ethereum Is Concerned’

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



