Wednesday’s trading session saw a mixed performance in the U.S. stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 30 points, marking a 0.1% increase to 39,043.32. The S&P 500 fell, dropping 0.02% to 5,165.31. The NASDAQ declined by 0.54% to 16,177.77.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock slid by 4.54% to close at $169.48. The stock’s intraday high and low were $176.05 and $169.15 respectively, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $152.37. According to a recent report, Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, citing concerns about disappointing deliveries and more price cuts.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR

MicroStrategy’s shares rose by 10.85% to close at $1766.15. The stock’s intraday high and low were $1,774 and $1,620 respectively, with a 52-week range of $1,774 to $216.53. The company announced a proposed private offering of $500 million worth of convertible senior notes due 2031 to acquire additional Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Rumble Inc. RUM

Rumble’s stock increased by 7.34% to close at $8.48. The stock’s intraday high and low were $9.20 and $7.65 respectively, with a 52-week range of $11.25 to $3.33. The company had revealed its interest in becoming a “cloud technology partner” for TikTok, igniting a flurry of discussion among retail investors on social media.

UiPath Inc. PATH

UiPath’s stock fell by 0.85% to close at $24.43. The stock’s intraday high and low were $25.33 and $24.36 respectively, with a 52-week range of $27.87 to $12.38. The company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results, beating estimated earnings by 38.0%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD

Robinhood’s stock surged by 4.70% to close at $17.16. The stock’s intraday high and low were $17.36 and $16.23 respectively, with a 52-week range of $17.62 to $7.91. The company announced monthly metrics for February, showing growth in total funded customers and net deposits.

Photo by Pixels Hunter on Shutterstock

