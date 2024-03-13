Robinhood Markets Stock Surges After The Close: Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company announced monthly metrics for February.

What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, Robinhood said total funded customers grew to 23.6 million at the end of February, up approximately 130,000 from January.

Net deposits were $3.6 billion last month. The company had total assets under custody of $118.7 billion as of the end of February, up 16% from January. Robinhood noted that net deposits totaled $21.6 billion over the last 12 months.

Robinhood also said that trading volumes in February were higher across all asset classes relative to January. Equity notional trading volumes were $80.9 billion, up 36%. Options contracts traded were 119.1 million, up 12%, and crypto notional trading volumes were $6.5 billion, up 10%.

Margin balances at the end of February were $3.8 billion, up 6% from January. Total cash sweep balances were $18.1 billion, up 8% from the end of January. Total securities lending revenue in February was $13 million, up 8% from the prior month.

Robinhood is not due to report quarterly results again until early May. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $506.652 million.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 8.97% at $18.61 after-hours at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.