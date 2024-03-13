Robinhood Markets Stock Surges After The Close: Here's Why

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company announced monthly metrics for February.
What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, Robinhood said total funded customers grew to 23.6 million at the end of February, up approximately 130,000 from January.
Net deposits were $3.6 billion last month. The company had total assets under custody of $118.7 billion as of the end of February, up 16% from January. Robinhood noted that net deposits totaled $21.6 billion over the last 12 months.
Robinhood also said that trading volumes in February were higher across all asset classes relative to January. Equity notional trading volumes were $80.9 billion, up 36%. Options contracts traded were 119.1 million, up 12%, and crypto notional trading volumes were $6.5 billion, up 10%.
Margin balances at the end of February were $3.8 billion, up 6% from January. Total cash sweep balances were $18.1 billion, up 8% from the end of January. Total securities lending revenue in February was $13 million, up 8% from the prior month.
Robinhood is not due to report quarterly results again until early May. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $506.652 million.
HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 8.97% at $18.61 after-hours at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Check This Out: MicroStrategy Stock Moves Lower On Proposed Offering To Buy More Bitcoin
Photo: Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.