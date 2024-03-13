UiPath: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

UiPath PATH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

UiPath beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $96.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 27.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UiPath's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.03 0.02 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.09 0.11 0.15 Revenue Estimate 315.55M 282.14M 271.13M 278.62M Revenue Actual 325.92M 287.31M 289.59M 308.55M

