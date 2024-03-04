Shiba Inu Lead Developer Kusama Echoes Dot Com Era Ahead Of Key Launch As SHIB Tops Charts: 'Can Get There, But Only With Your Help'

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, hinted at the possibility of a decentralized SHIB world, and called for community support to make it a reality.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kusama took to X, formerly Twitter, to make an indirect reference to the .com era, and suggested the emergence of a “new SHIB world”. He tweeted, “Remember .com? Yeah, because decades later, it is still the standard. So, imagine if there was a new way to express yourself in the new SHIB world?” Kusama further added, “*Shib can get there, but only with your help. Will you show the world you stood for decentralization and a better world? Or naw?”

Kusama’s comments arrive amidst Shiba Inu’s stunning performance, as it surged on Monday, catapulting it back into the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. This rally was buoyed by investor sentiment and whale movements.

Shiba Inu is often styled as “Dogecoin Killer” and is based on Ethereum ETH/USD. At the time of writing, it was the best-performing coin over the last 24 hours. SHIB gained nearly 91% in the period, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 31%.

Interestingly, SHIB is the second-best performing meme coin over seven days. It has shot up nearly 324% and is only behind Pepe (PEPE), which gained 346% in a similar time frame.

Earlier, when asked about the best meme coin to invest in, Kusama gave a cryptic answer, “You know the answer. 🤪”.

Why It Matters: With the release of Shiba Inu’s Shib Name Service v1.1 scheduled for tomorrow, it remains to be seen how Kusama’s call for decentralization will shape the future of SHIB and its community. Kusama’s tweet comes at a time when Shiba Inu developers are on the cusp of launching a service that allows any SHIB holder to get their custom Web 3.0 identity.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently noted the underinvestment in crucial cryptocurrency technology amidst the surge of meme coins. He highlighted the imbalance in crypto infrastructure funding, emphasizing the neglect of essential areas.

