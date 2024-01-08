Bitcoin Blasts Back: ETF Approval Dreams Fuel Surge To $47K

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD has surged past the $47,000 mark, a peak not seen since April 2022, fueled by expectations that U.S. regulators are on the brink of approving exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that directly invest in the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin made a high of $47,281 on Monday.

ETF Applications Signal A New Era

Leading financial institutions like BlackRock Inc. BLK, Ark, Fidelity, Invesco, Galaxy Digital and WisdomTree have recently updated their S-1 applications with the SEC.

This move is interpreted by market analysts as a decisive effort to launch these investment products, more than 10 years since the first application was submitted.

Regulatory Decisions Awaited

The SEC faces a deadline of Jan. 10 to decide on these applications.

There is widespread speculation within the crypto community that the regulator might announce a series of decisions on this date, potentially marking a significant milestone in the history of cryptocurrency investment.

Standard Chartered's Bold Predictions

In a remarkable forecast, Standard Chartered PLC SCBFF, one of the world's largest international banks, has projected that Bitcoin could attract up to $100 billion in spot ETF inflows.

The bank anticipates these inflows to occur in 2024, following the approval of the investment product.

They estimate the inflows could range between $50 and $100 billion, potentially having a substantial impact on Bitcoin's price over the next year.

A Potential Price Surge To $200,000

Standard Chartered also envisages a scenario where Bitcoin could reach a staggering $200,000 by the end of 2025. This prediction hinges on the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF and represents a significant leap from Bitcoin's previous all-time high of $68,789.

Such a price increase would be a monumental event in the cryptocurrency's history.

Conclusion: A Turning Point For Bitcoin

The anticipation surrounding the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the bullish predictions from major financial institutions like Standard Chartered highlight a potential turning point for Bitcoin.

As the cryptocurrency world awaits regulatory decisions, the possibility of a new era of mainstream investment in Bitcoin looms on the horizon.

Photo: Shutterstock