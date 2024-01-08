Inside The Mysterious $1.2M Bitcoin, Genesis Wallet Transfer: Who's Trying to 'Flush Satoshi Out?'

Loading... Loading...

About $1.2 million worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was recently transferred to the original Genesis wallet of crypto alias Satoshi Nakamoto.

What Happened: As Jeremy Hogan, a partner at Hogan & Hogan, put it:

"Someone just sent Satoshi's genesis wallet $1.2 mil. in BTC. Why?? The only thing that makes any sense is that the sender is trying to flush Satoshi out."

Indeed, 26.917 BTC (worth $1.19M) was sent to the wallet on Jan. 5.

Containing the first 50 BTC mined in 2009, the Genesis wallet at address "1A1zP" is owned by Nakamoto — the pseudonymous name used by the creator of Bitcoin.

Its contents are believed to be unspendable.

A Surge In Dust Transactions: Since its creation, the wallet has often received small amounts of Bitcoin, known as "dust." These dust transactions are sometimes accompanied by messages, serving various purposes from homage to permanent blockchain imprints.

Following the substantial transfer of $1.19 million in Bitcoin, dust transactions to Nakamoto's wallet have increased. The 34 transactions in the last 24 hours significantly exceed the daily average, prompting speculation on social media.

Also Read: Beyond Bitcoin - How Spot ETFs Could Reshape The Global Financial Landscape

Under new IRS rules, any receipt of crypto over $10,000 must be reported, which would theoretically force the anonymous Nakamoto to reveal his identity or face legal consequences.

Among the numerous dust transactions, one from the "1HELP" address stands out. It embeds a plea within the transaction, urging Nakamoto to assist an individual named "Akuta."

Loading... Loading...

The message reads, "Please, help needed. Send any BTC back here. Thanks, let’s save Akuta."

The true motives behind these strategically-timed transfers remain unknown as speculation swirls around Nakamoto.

Whether they are digital pilgrimage or bait to provoke a response from the elusive Bitcoin creator, the Genesis wallet remains a mystery in the ever-evolving narrative of Bitcoin.

It's worth noting that numerous names have been tossed around as possible identities of Satoshi Nakamoto, including the late Dave Kleiman and his business partner, Craig Steven Wright.

Read Next: Bitcoin To The Moon: BitMEX Embarks On Historic Mission To Send Crypto To Lunar Surface

Image: Shutterstock