SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision Could Make Or Break Your Portfolio: Here's What Experts Predicted At Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets

Loading... Loading...

Even as the crypto market awaits a decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitwise Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan emphasized its monumental yet underappreciated impact, asserting the market had not fully grasped the magnitude of this development, akin to the transformative journey of gold ETFs.

The financial watchdog is expected to deliver a decision on the fate of the applications either late Friday evening or early next week.

Thirteen applications for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are pending approval from the SEC.

The period during which the SEC can give the green light to these ETF applications is set to commence on Friday, Jan. 5, and will extend until Jan. 10.

Hougan spoke at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event in New York City on Nov. 14, along with Brooke Stoddard, vice president of Client Team at Grayscale Investments; Ryan Louvar, chief legal officer and head of Business and Legal Affairs, Digital Assets at WisdomTree and Todd Kuehl, head of Compliance, Americas at Invesco US.

The discussion was moderated by Pat McEvoy from Canaccord Genuity.

Hougan On Market Underestimation: "The market has not realized how big a deal this is," Hougan said.

He elaborated on the substantial influence a Bitcoin ETF could wield, akin to the transformation gold experienced.

"Gold was at the exact same point that Bitcoin is at in 2003 before the gold ETF launched in the U.S. It took 5000 years to get to $400, and in the last 20 years since an ETF, it's gone to $2,000."

Also Read: From Frozen Funds To Flowing Streams: Celsius Unchains Ethereum, Hope Rises For Wounded Creditors

Predictions For Bitcoin's Future: Hougan's optimism for Bitcoin's future was evident. He suggested a significant influx of interest and investment in Bitcoin following the ETF's introduction, a scenario not yet reflected in current market prices.

McEvoy On Crypto Market Dynamics: McEvoy set the stage for the discussion, noting the recent volatility and excitement in the crypto market, especially surrounding Bitcoin spot ETFs.

He acknowledged the negative market sentiment in recent times but pointed to a resurgence of interest, signaling a new era for cryptocurrencies.

Loading... Loading...

Stoddard's Take On Grayscale's Evolution: Stoddard delved into the journey of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and its transition towards becoming an ETF. He detailed the process, saying, "Our flagship product is a 10-year-old product at this point and hopefully soon to be uplisted to NYSE ARCA where it would trade as a Bitcoin spot ETF."

Louvar On Diversification And Access: Louvar focused on the diversification benefits of Bitcoin within a portfolio. He emphasized the importance of providing mainstream access to Bitcoin and Ethereum, likening it to traditional assets like equities and fixed income.

Kuehl On Regulatory Perspectives: Kuel provided insights into the regulatory challenges and processes involved in launching a spot Bitcoin ETF. He highlighted the intricate process and its implications for investors and the market, underscoring the SEC's role in this significant transition.

Read Next: Marathon Hits New Heights: Bitcoin Miner Reports Record 1,853 Coins Produced In December

This story was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.