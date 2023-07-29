Bitcoin ETF Potential, Musk's Dogecoin Support, RFK's Investment And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

This week in the cryptocurrency sector was marked by significant developments, from the potential impact of a Bitcoin ETF to Elon Musk’s continued influence on Dogecoin. Here’s a look at the top stories:

Bitcoin ETF Impact: Investment research firm Fundstrat predicts that the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF from BlackRock BLK could skyrocket Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price to $180,000 before the scheduled halving in April 2024. The firm sees a 75% probability that a spot bitcoin ETF is approved in the near term. Read the full article here.

Musk’s Dogecoin Support: Elon Musk subtly updated his Twitter bio to display the Dogecoin symbol, triggering an 8% surge in Dogecoin’s price. The move sparked speculation about potential integration of Dogecoin into the Twitter platform. Read the full article here.

Kennedy Jr.’s Bitcoin Investment: Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. revealed that he purchased 14 Bitcoin in May of this year, currently worth around $400,000. Kennedy touted Bitcoin as the currency of freedom and acknowledged his investment after facing criticism for promoting Bitcoin without owning any. Read the full article here.

Sherman’s Bitcoin Criticism: U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman expressed skepticism about the innovation of cryptocurrency, mistakenly referring to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto as "Saratoshi Nagamoto." Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus criticized Sherman for his error and his stance on cryptocurrency. Read the full article here.

Tesla’s Payment Options: Tesla Inc TSLA reportedly removed Bitcoin from its payment page source code while retaining Dogecoin. The move comes amidst increased regulatory scrutiny and environmental concerns about Bitcoin. Read the full article here.

For more in-depth coverage of these stories and more, you can read more on Benzinga's cryptocurrency coverage by following this link.

Dogecoin Photo by Chinnapong on Shutterstock