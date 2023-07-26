Robert Kennedy Jr Bought 14 Bitcoin Worth $400K For His Kids: 'No One Can Say I Didn't Put My Money Where My Mouth Is'

Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr., a candidate for the U.S. presidency, has publicly declared his support for Bitcoin BTC/USD and revealed that he purchased 14 BTC in May of this year.

What Happened: In a Twitter Spaces interview with Scott Melker, a crypto investor and podcaster, Kennedy Jr. expressed his support for the apex cryptocurrency.

If Kennedy’s claims about his Bitcoin purchases are accurate, his Bitcoin treasury would currently be worth around $400,000.

Kennedy touted Bitcoin as the currency of freedom and acknowledged that he became a crypto investor after facing criticism from media outlets for promoting Bitcoin without actually owning any.

“I bought two Bitcoin for each of my seven children,” Kennedy disclosed during the interview. He made this investment shortly after speaking at the Bitcoin Conference in May. Kennedy explained, “Now I’m a Bitcoin owner, and I’m sure they’ll now find a different way to come at me, but no one can say I didn’t put my money where my mouth is.”

At the Miami conference, he mentioned that he was the first presidential candidate to accept Bitcoin donations through the Lightning Network. However, Kennedy clarified that he wasn’t there to offer investment advice and did not own any Bitcoin at the time.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: A recently obtained financial disclosure document revealed that Kennedy’s family held between $100,000 and $250,000 worth of Bitcoin earlier this month, further confirming his involvement in the cryptocurrency.

During his speech at the conference, Kennedy made it clear that he strongly aligns with the concept of Bitcoin as “digital gold.

Additionally, Kennedy dismissed environmental arguments against Bitcoin as a diversion, suggesting that the motives behind suppressing Bitcoin are hidden beneath claims of environmental concerns. He pointed out that the immense costs of wars and environmentally destructive projects often go unnoticed.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,390, up 0.26% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision: Analyst Says Elon Musk’s DOGE Bio Move No Coincidence, Predicts $0.10 Level For Meme Coin

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!