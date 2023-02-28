ñol


No-Landing In Europe

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
February 28, 2023 9:32 AM | 2 min read
No-Landing In Europe

Good Morning Everyone!

Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI rival to fight ‘Woke AI’.

Will it be called TruthGPT?

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/27/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Hot European Inflation Data / No-Landing

  • France CPI +7.2% in February

  • Spain CPI +6.1% in February

  • German 2-year government bond yield jumped to highest level since 2008

  • ECB may now hike 50 basis points in March

  • Peak for ECB interest rates jumped to 4%

Sector perfomance

Crude 77.50 +2%

Tesla TSLA

  • Signs $2.9 billion deal with South Korea’s L&F

  • Provide cathode materials for EV batteries

  • Year-to-date, Tesla stock up 68%

  • Elon back to richest person in the world

Race to exit China

  • Today AirPods maker GoerTek investing $280 million in new Vietnam plant to move production away from China

  • This follows a general trend to exit China and diversify supply chain given geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China

Re-Opening

  • Hong Kong will stop requiring masks to be worn in public places

  • Mandate to wear masks lasted 945 days

Earnings

  • Occidental Petro OXY flat upped $3B buyback, raised dividend, 2023 Capex > street             

  • Workday WDAY -2% topline beat, revenue guide less than street

  • Zoom ZM +6% revenue guide lowered less than expected

  • Target TGT flat 2023 EPS guide below street

  • AutoZone AZO flat earnings and sales beat, Q4 SSS +5.3%

  • Sempra SRE flat revenue miss, earnings beat, guide maintained

CRYPTO UPDATE

Binance vs. Forbes report

  • Alleges Binance quietly moved $1.8 billion in stablecoin collateral to hedge funds

    • Including Alameda Research

  • B-peg USDC holders were left holding tokens with no backstop

  • Actions “eerily similar to maneuvers by FTX”

  • Binance is denying, naturally

Whale dumps NFTs

  • NFT whale Machi Big Brother sold off +1,000 NFTs in 48-hour period

  • Biggest NFT dump ever

  • Total sales close to $18 million

Bitcoin BTC/USD correlations

  • Correlations with equities and gold have fallen sharply

  • Less sensitivity to macro events

