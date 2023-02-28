No-Landing In Europe

Good Morning Everyone!
Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI rival to fight ‘Woke AI’.
Will it be called TruthGPT?
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/27/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Hot European Inflation Data / No-Landing
-
France CPI +7.2% in February
-
Spain CPI +6.1% in February
-
German 2-year government bond yield jumped to highest level since 2008
-
ECB may now hike 50 basis points in March
-
Peak for ECB interest rates jumped to 4%
Sector perfomance
Crude 77.50 +2%
Tesla TSLA
-
Signs $2.9 billion deal with South Korea’s L&F
-
Provide cathode materials for EV batteries
-
Year-to-date, Tesla stock up 68%
-
Elon back to richest person in the world
Race to exit China
-
Today AirPods maker GoerTek investing $280 million in new Vietnam plant to move production away from China
-
This follows a general trend to exit China and diversify supply chain given geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China
Re-Opening
-
Hong Kong will stop requiring masks to be worn in public places
-
Mandate to wear masks lasted 945 days
Earnings
-
Occidental Petro OXY flat upped $3B buyback, raised dividend, 2023 Capex > street
-
Workday WDAY -2% topline beat, revenue guide less than street
-
Zoom ZM +6% revenue guide lowered less than expected
-
Target TGT flat 2023 EPS guide below street
-
AutoZone AZO flat earnings and sales beat, Q4 SSS +5.3%
-
Sempra SRE flat revenue miss, earnings beat, guide maintained
CRYPTO UPDATE
Binance vs. Forbes report
-
Alleges Binance quietly moved $1.8 billion in stablecoin collateral to hedge funds
-
Including Alameda Research
-
-
B-peg USDC holders were left holding tokens with no backstop
-
Actions “eerily similar to maneuvers by FTX”
-
Binance is denying, naturally
Whale dumps NFTs
-
NFT whale Machi Big Brother sold off +1,000 NFTs in 48-hour period
-
Biggest NFT dump ever
-
Total sales close to $18 million
Bitcoin BTC/USD correlations
-
Correlations with equities and gold have fallen sharply
-
Less sensitivity to macro events
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.