NFTs At Art Basel 2022: 8 Projects To Follow In Miami, From Doodles, Ape Water To A CryptoPunk Donation And More

Miami Art Week and Art Basel kick off this week, and the enormous gathering is expected to show the growth of digital art and Web3 evolution inside the art sector. Here is a look at some of the top events happening at Art Basel Miami in 2022, with a focus on those connected to non-fungible tokens.

Ape Water: A water brand that pays tribute to NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club could have people talking at Art Basel. Ape Water is recreating a mobile art installation based on the infamous banana and duct tape on wall piece from Art Basel 2019.

Attendees who “find the banana” will be able to mint a free Banana Truck NFT. The NFT will provide utility to holders in the form of access to a home water subscription of Ape Water and other prizes.

Axe Body Spray: Well-known body spray brand Axe, which is owned by Unilever UL, is teaming up with ONE37PM and 3D artist nes100pro to launch an animated collectible at Art Basel. The collectible ticket will provide access to “V: The Experience,” an exclusive event from VaynerX. Axe is no stranger to the cryptocurrency space, with its previous launch of the Dogecan, a body spray featuring the popular meme crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Pace: Art gallery company Pace is launching “The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis,” an off-site NFT exhibition alongside Art Miami Week. Projects from Tara Donovan, John Gerrard and Loie Hollowell will be featured along with popular generative art NFT project Art Blocks.

Doodles: NFT collection Doodles will host several events at Art Basel, including DoodlePutt, a nine-hole mini-putt course bringing the Doodles universe to life. The event will happen Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 and feature times for Doodle holders and the public. Doodles has once again partnered with Shopify Inc SHOP for token gated items at the event, similar to a previous partnership at SXSW.

Goblintown: NFT collection Goblintown from Truth Labs was one of the most talked about projects in 2022. The team is launching “(f)art Basel: a Reverse Heist,” an immersive experience that celebrates and satirizes Art Basel. The event is open to holders of Goblintown and the public.

The Gateway: NFT Now is launching “The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis” alongside Art Basel. The event features top brands and speakers from the NFT space like Instagram, Christie’s, MoonPay, Art Blocks, RTFKT, Gary Vee and Beeple over the course of five days. Events will take place across 12 buildings in downtown Miami and help introduce NFTs to more people around the world.

Tezos: Proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos XTZ/USD is launching a NFT exhibit titled “Performance in Code: Deciphering Value in Generative Art Exhibition” at Art Basel. Tezos will allow all visitors to mint a generative art NTF in real time as part of the launch. The live-minting event runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at the Miami Convention Center. The exhibition will feature work by multiple artists and is a collaboration with generative art platform fxhash.

Punks Legacy Project: Yuga Labs acquired the CryptoPunks and Meebits brands from Larva Labs earlier this year. The Bored Ape Yacht Club parent company launched Punks Legacy Project to oversee the donation of several CryptoPunks to art museums around the world.

At Art Basel, Yuga Labs will highlight CryptoPunk #305, which will be installed at Institute of Contemporary Art Miami and put on view through the end of the year. This marks the first CryptoPunk donation as part of the program from Yuga Labs.

“Just like how Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol drove a renaissance for contemporary art, I hope that CryptoPunks can lead that charge for NFTs,” CryptoPunk brand lead Noah Davis said. “We believe NFTs belong in museums, and I’m thrilled to be kicking off the Punks Legacy Project with ICA Miami and CryptoPunks #305.”

Photo courtesy of Ape Water.