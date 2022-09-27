Collectible Ape Water Introduced To BAYC Fans At Los Angeles Metaverse Gallery

If you want to know what the hype of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project might taste like as infused water, Ape Beverages has you covered.

Ape Beverages, which describes itself as “the world’s first Web3 lifestyle brand,” launched its limited edition water, Drop 0001 - “Ape Water at Artcade.” According to the website, Artcade @ Fred Segal is the world’s first metaverse boutique on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Image: Fans lined up outside Artcade on Sunset Blvd. (Source: Ape Beverages)

Ape Water is packaged in limited-edition cans and available at a four-week, themed, pop-up event called Apecade which showcases BAYC products, original content, and curated collectibles for the BAYC fan community.

The 16 oz. cans feature branding from the Yuga Labs NFT project including Apes that represent prominent figures such as Eminem, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and Gary Vaynerchuk. These cans have been teased in viral images since the beginning of September.

At the event, Ape Beverages co-founder Itai Leffler declared “Plastic is Canceled!” to the crowd that gathered to get their hands on the collectible water. One guest won a one-of-one “Gold Can” which includes prizes such as access to Ape Water’s future private gatherings and merch.

To coincide with the launch, Ape Beverages published an illustrated roadmap, which includes cryptic plans that extend beyond canned water and anticipates the formation of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and the start of a future beverage research facility.

Image: Ape Beverages Roadmap (Source: Ape Beverages)

Also Read: ApeCoin DAO To Release $115M Worth Of Tokens To Contributors

In exclusive comments to Benzinga, Ape Beverages answered a few questions about the project.

You have licensed the IP from BAYC. How else are BAYC and Yuga Labs associated with this drop?

“Yuga Labs has shown great support since day one. Crypto Garga and Gordon Goner followed us after a leaked product image went viral on Twitter. The official BAYC Twitter and Instagram have been reposting our content and our community members' content.”

What is the goal with Ape Water, other than to extend the BAYC brand?

“We want to remove plastics as the default solution for single use water and to secure water rights for future generations through our Water DAO. Ape Water is a next-generation water brand here to elevate the community in a fun and playful manner as we bring awareness to certain worldly and environmental issues and provide solutions.”

Who is the target customer for Ape Water?

“The brand appeals to all ages, from discerning customers who want to drink the best water in the world to Web3 enthusiasts and collectors who want to unlock and access unique experiences and rewards through our gamified tools.”

BAYC Beverages

This may be the first Ape Themed collectible water, but it is not the first beverage to use the BAYC brand. In August, Happy Dad launched a new banana-flavored hard seltzer beverage available in stores. In July, North Pier Brewing Company released a Bored Ape IPA available at the Benton Harbor, Michigan brewery.

According to the Aluminum Association, aluminum cans are the most sustainable form of beverage packaging. Ape Beverages said that the water will not taste of aluminum because the cans have a small BPA-free lining, which keeps the aluminum from coming into direct contact with the water.

Ape Beverages has not indicated it is taking any other special actions to offset the carbon impact of their own operations or the minting of NFTs, though the recent Ethereum Merge and switch to Proof-of-Stake will have a positive impact.

The Ape Cans will be available online in coming weeks, but in the meantime will be making appearances at participating retailers.