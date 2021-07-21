fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.34
357.45
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 2.32
342.76
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 2.50
428.56
+ 0.58%
TLT
-2.11
152.11
-1.41%
GLD
-0.84
170.23
-0.5%

Could Dogecoin And DogeCan Marketing Campaign Help Axe Parent Unilever?

byChris Katje
July 21, 2021 9:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Could Dogecoin And DogeCan Marketing Campaign Help Axe Parent Unilever?

The rise of interest in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and the motto “Do Only Good Everyday” has led to new influencers in the cryptocurrency space. The passionate community around Dogecoin has also led to companies accepting the meme crypto as a payment option and launching new products featuring Dogecoin.

What Happened: Axe, a top selling deodorant brand from Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), launched Tuesday a limited release of DogeCan. The deodorant cans featuring the Dogecoin Shiba Inu quickly sold out (no cost), which led to Axe’s website saying “much disappointment” to those not lucky enough to place their order.

Axe teased the release of DogeCan previously and at one time said it would release the deodorant if the cryptocurrency reached $1.

“The overwhelming response from Axe fans and Dogecoin enthusiasts blew us away and in turn, decided that created a limited drop of Axe Dogecans was something we wanted to do for both Axe and Dogecoin loyalists,” said Axe Brand Director Mark Lodwick.

Axe sent DogeCans to many leading Dogecoin influencers, which helped increase the brand awareness of the deodorant company and led to #DogeCan trending several times this past week. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin 

Why It’s Important: Unilever is one of the largest consumer products companies in the world covering the business segments of food and refreshments, beauty and personal care and home care. The company has 14 of the top 50 global consumer brands and 81% of the company’s brands have a no. 1 or no. 2 market share position.

The launch of Dogecoin could follow the success of Slim Jim, a brand from Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). Slim Jim grew its Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) followers by 160% in a short period of time thanks to focusing on Dogecoin-related memes.

Slim Jim had 75,000 Twitter followers when Benzinga wrote about the brand the first time in April and now has over 165,000.

Axe has over 135,000 followers on Twitter, which comes after the brand saw its followers dip 7% from around 135,000 to around 121,000 in 2020 over a three-year period. Business of Business reported Axe saw less mentions on Facebook in the three-year time period.

Axe brought back the Axe Effect tagline for a marketing campaign targeting Gen Z customers earlier this year after abandoning it five years ago.

A campaign called #GetAxeinated and #vaccinesarehot connected Axe with the COVID-19 vaccine campaign that saw the brand get several positive media mentions.

Perk Up: Unilever saw a drop in the growth of its deodorant business in the first quarter with year-over-year growth of 5% compared to double-digit growth in three of the four quarters of the previous fiscal year.

Slim Jim’s boost in social media followers and mentions translated into strong sales of the product and Dogecoin even getting a mention in the company’s earnings call.

Axe’s launch of DogeCan could be a great marketing example of embracing a strong following and translating it into sales, which companies could study in the future.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

German travel booking platform GetYourGuide on Tuesday announced its expansion into the U.S. and said it is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment. What Happened: GetYourGuide said it is expanding its services in the country's largest markets including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Hawaii. read more

YouTuber Says He Sent Actual Dogecoin To Space In Celebration Of Elon Musk's Birthday

YouTuber Reid Williamson said he sent a physical representation of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to space on the occasion of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s 50th birthday on Monday. read more

Tostitos Goes After Dogecoin And Crypto Crowd With New 'Don't Buy The Dip' Promotion

Several companies have launched marketing campaigns aimed at the cryptocurrency crowd. A new campaign timed with the dip in Dogecoin could help boost brand awareness for a company. read more

Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know

Dogecoin (DOGE) has a new “CEO” — or does it now? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus stirred interest in the non-existent executive through a social media post. read more