Doodles Brings Experiences To SXSW, Collabs With Behr, Shopify: How You Can Win A NFT

One of the leading non-fungible token collections made a huge splash at the 2022 SXSW (South by Southwest) Festival. Here’s a look at what’s new with Doodles.

What Happened: Doodles, which minted in October 2021, is a collection of 10,000 NFTs featuring art from Burnt Toast.

“Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Each Doodle allows its owners to vote for experiences and activations paid for by the Doodles Community Treasury,” the OpenSea description reads.

Doodles had a huge presence at SXSW that featured in-person events, shopping experiences, a concert with Diplo and even a paint partnership highlighting its unique colors.

Doodles, in collaboration with VaynerNFT, partnered with Behr paint to help build an interactive SXSW experience. This marked one of the first home goods brands to get into the NFT space and was a first for Behr, which is owned by Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

“This iconic partnership was inspired by the love of color between BEHR and Doodles. BEHR believes in leading the industry with high-quality home colors, so it made perfect sense to partner with the leading NFT project popularized by its timeless pastel color palette,” according to Behr.

A painted world by Behr welcomed Doodles holders, SXSW pass holders and the general public throughout the three-day event.

“We are thrilled to have identified this unique opportunity for BEHR to make its first foray into the NFT space through such an authentic collaboration with Doodles,” VaynerNFT President Avery Akkineni told Benzinga. “We believe this collaboration speaks to each brand’s core values and mission, bringing their mutual love for color to inspire their communities.”

Shopify Partnership: Doodles partnered with Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to power an in-real life merch store and an online presence.

“gm from #DoodlesSXSW where we brought URL and IRL together in a first-of-its kind token-gated NFT retail drop with @doodles,” Shopify tweeted.

Doodles holders got to unlock limited edition merchandise and exclusive apparel at the festival.

Shopify also launched a website with Doodles where non-Doodles owners can purchase a mascot figure for $350 and holders can unlock exclusives like a mascot figure LE for $350 or both figures (exclusive and non-exclusive) for $650.

Shopify is also giving away a Doodles. People can follow the Shopify and Doodles Twitter accounts and retweet a tweet for a chance to own Doodles #5625.

The contest runs through Mar. 16 at 12 p.m. EST.

Doodles #5625 features the following traits: green background (7% of Doodles), pink hoodie (3%%), content face (6%), green puffballs hair (3%) and blue head (10%). The Doodle is ranked as #9301 for rarity.

The Doodles partnership follows Shopify launching a NFT platform for merchants in 2021.

Doodles Sales Action: The floor price for Doodles is 13.1 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing, or around $33,540.

Among the holders of Doodles NFTs are Steve Aoki, Future, Pranksy, Fat Joe, Diplo and Snoop Dogg.

The collection ranks 12th of all-time by sales volume on CryptoSlam with $310.7 million in transactions.

Sales volume in Doodles over the last seven days was $8.3 million, up 90% from the previous week, ranking ninth among NFT projects for the week.

Courtesy photo.