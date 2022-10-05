EXCLUSIVE: Yuga Labs Co-Founder Greg Solano, AKA Gargamel, Is Coming To Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Event: Here Are The Details

Benzinga is excited to announce that the co-founder of Yuga Labs is a speaker at the first-ever Future of Crypto event.

About Greg Solano: Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano (aka Garga) will be featured in a fireside chat at the event.

Solano will be discussing Yuga Labs’ future ambitions involving the metaverse with its Otherside offering. The fireside chat is titled “Redefining the Culture of Web3.”

Prior to launching Yuga Labs, Greg was working in the publishing industry. Greg teamed up with Wylie Aronow (aka Gordon Goner) on Yuga Labs after developing a friendship from a shared love of books, movies and playing “World of Warcraft” online.

About Yuga Labs: Launched in 2021, Yuga Labs is the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, CryptoPunks, Meebits and Otherside.

Together, the five collections rank among the top 12 NFT collections of all time by sales volume.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Otherdeed for Otherside have each had all-time sales volume of more than $1 billion.

Bored Ape Yacht Club launched in April 2021 as a collection of 10,000 NFTs. The collection sold out at a price point of 0.08 Ethereum ETH/USD or around $220 at the time.

The collection gained steam on Twitter and quickly picked up in sales volume and price action.

Yuga Labs later airdropped Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs to holders of Bored Apes. Another airdrop occurred in August 2021 with mutant serum sent to Bored Ape holders who could create their own Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs. A public Dutch auction for 10,000 additional Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs was also held by Yuga Labs.

In May 2022, Yuga released Otherdeeds — virtual lands in Otherside — with Ape holders receiving one plot for free and an additional 55,000 plots made available to the public for purchase.

Yuga Labs raised $450 million in seed funding at a $4-billion valuation in March 2022. The funding round was led by a16z with the participation of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, LionTree, Sound Ventures, Thrive Capital, FTX and MoonPay, among others.

The investment was made to help power Yuga Labs in its next phase of growth, including the launch of Otherside.

“The possibilities for blockchain’s impact on culture are endless and so we are building a beautiful, interoperable world for people to explore and play in. There’s a lot to come,” Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz said in a statement at the time of the funding.

Future of Crypto Event: With a history of events in markets like fintech and cannabis, Benzinga is a leader in the space and hoping to make a splash in cryptocurrency and Web3.

Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event will take place on Dec. 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

The event will feature panels, keynote speeches and fireside chats from some of the top names and companies in the cryptocurrency and NFT sectors.

Along with Greg's event, one panel will include several Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders discussing the future of branding and IP in the NFT space.

Benzinga was one of the financial media companies that were early in covering altcoins and NFTs and has grown its coverage of these emerging sectors.

Photo courtesy of Yuga Labs.