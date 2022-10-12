ñol

Q3 Earnings Begin, PPI Ahead Of Tomorrow's CPI

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
October 12, 2022 10:11 AM | 3 min read
Good Morning Everyone!

Short selling is at an abnormally high level. Almost as bad as 2007. Are we near peak pessimism?

 

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/11/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

S&P 500 bouncing off key 3600 support as we get CPI tomorrow

  • Tax-loss selling picking up as we get closer to the October fiscal year-end for many hedge funds

8:30am

  • U.S. September PPI +8.5% year-over-year, estimate 8.5%

  • U.S. September PPI ex-food and fuel, up 7.2%, estimate 7.3%

  • MoM change:

Crude $88

  • OPEC cuts estimate for global oil demand by almost 1 million barrels

  • Polish authorities said that there is a leak on the Druzhba pipeline that takes crude oil into Germany. 

Yesterday: Louis Vuitton reports Q3 strong revenue growth

  • Luxury market is holding up well

  • Revenues +19% organic, helped by Fashion & Leather +22%

Meta (NASDAQ: META)

  • NBCUniversal and Meta partnering to bring VR experiences to Quest headsets in 2023

Disney DIS

  • Price hikes for its Genie+ service at Disney World and Disneyland

  • Intel INTC

  • Planning job cuts to reduce costs amid slowdown in PC market

Yesterday: Uber -10% UBER, Lyft -12% LYFT, DoorDash -6% DASH

  • Department of Labour proposed a new rule on the classification of gig workers

  • Employees rather than contractors

Earnings

  • Pepsi organic sales grew 16% y/y in Q3 driven by a 17% increase in prices

    • Can you say inflation.

  • Q3 U.S. bank earnings start Friday

CRYPTO UPDATE

GOOGL chooses COIN

  • Google will allow select customers to pay for services with crypto

    • Early 2023

    • Allow more customers to pay with crypto over time

    • 10 currencies including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD

    • Also exploring Coinbase Prime

      • Crypto storage and trade execution service

  • Coinbase will move some applications from AWS to Google’s cloud

Polygon MATIC/USD launches zkEVM public testnet

  • zkEVM = zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine

  • Scaling tool for lower-cost transactions

  • “The next step for Ethereum”

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index

