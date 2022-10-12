Q3 Earnings Begin, PPI Ahead Of Tomorrow's CPI

Good Morning Everyone!
Short selling is at an abnormally high level. Almost as bad as 2007. Are we near peak pessimism?
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/11/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
S&P 500 bouncing off key 3600 support as we get CPI tomorrow
Tax-loss selling picking up as we get closer to the October fiscal year-end for many hedge funds
8:30am
U.S. September PPI +8.5% year-over-year, estimate 8.5%
U.S. September PPI ex-food and fuel, up 7.2%, estimate 7.3%
MoM change:
Crude $88
OPEC cuts estimate for global oil demand by almost 1 million barrels
Polish authorities said that there is a leak on the Druzhba pipeline that takes crude oil into Germany.
Yesterday: Louis Vuitton reports Q3 strong revenue growth
Luxury market is holding up well
Revenues +19% organic, helped by Fashion & Leather +22%
Meta (NASDAQ: META)
NBCUniversal and Meta partnering to bring VR experiences to Quest headsets in 2023
Disney DIS
Price hikes for its Genie+ service at Disney World and Disneyland
Intel INTC
Planning job cuts to reduce costs amid slowdown in PC market
Yesterday: Uber -10% UBER, Lyft -12% LYFT, DoorDash -6% DASH
Department of Labour proposed a new rule on the classification of gig workers
Employees rather than contractors
Earnings
Pepsi organic sales grew 16% y/y in Q3 driven by a 17% increase in prices
Can you say inflation.
Q3 U.S. bank earnings start Friday
CRYPTO UPDATE
GOOGL chooses COIN
Google will allow select customers to pay for services with crypto
Early 2023
Allow more customers to pay with crypto over time
10 currencies including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD
Also exploring Coinbase Prime
Crypto storage and trade execution service
Coinbase will move some applications from AWS to Google’s cloud
Polygon MATIC/USD launches zkEVM public testnet
zkEVM = zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine
Scaling tool for lower-cost transactions
“The next step for Ethereum”
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index
