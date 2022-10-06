ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Benzinga To Give Away $1,000 In ApeCoin: Could You Be The Lucky Winner?

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Benzinga announces $1,000 ApeCoin giveaway to a ticket holder of the Future of Crypto.
  • Industry stalwarts such as Greg Solano, Kevin O'Leary and Anthony Scaramucci will speak at the event.
Benzinga To Give Away $1,000 In ApeCoin: Could You Be The Lucky Winner?

Benzinga is giving away $1,000 in ApeCoin APE/USD to one lucky ticket holder of its Future of Crypto event, scheduled on Dec. 7, at Pier Sixty in New York City.

And, if you retweet this post, you could win $100 worth of ApeCoin tokens.

 

 

Future of Crypto Event: Benzinga has already gained a sizable following among cryptocurrency traders and aficionados for its early coverage of altcoins and the NFT industry.

Benzinga is a leader in hosting special events in markets such as fintech and cannabis and wants to make a splash in cryptocurrency and Web3.

Also Read: How To Get Tickets For Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Conference

The Future of Crypto features panels, keynote speeches and fireside chats from some of the top names and companies in the cryptocurrency and NFT sectors.

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci are scheduled to speak.

Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano (aka Garga) will attend, discussing Yuga Labs’ future ambitions involving the metaverse with its Otherside offering. The fireside chat is titled, “Redefining the Culture of Web3.”

There will also be a panel featuring several Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders talking about the future of branding and IP in the NFT space.

Tickets are on sale now for $97, and prices will be increasing in the near future.

Stay tuned for more announcements on speakers and an official after-party.

Photo: ApeCoin

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Anthony ScaramucciApecoin giveawayBenzinga Future of cryptoBored Ape Yacht Clubcrypto giveawaysGreg SolanoKevin O'LearyNFTNFTsnon-fungible tokensSkyBridge CapitalYuga LabsCryptocurrencyEntertainmentNewsSocial MediaEventsTop StoriesMarketsGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month