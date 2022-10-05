Ethereum Towers NFT Apartments Announces Live Minting

Ethereum Towers, a community-centric, vertical megastructure consisting of 4,388 NFT apartments set in the upcoming Ethereum Worlds Metaverse, on Wednesday announced the launch of its next apartment NFT mint on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Social Platform Built For Non-Gamers: Ethereum Towers is a social platform for non-gamers who appreciate the creativity of the metaverse without its complexity.

With simple building tools that do not require any programming or SDK knowledge, users can design, construct and decorate residences.

Jason Zemgulis, CEO of Ethereum Towers, said it is no secret that a number of top metaverse protocols are having trouble striking a balance between user involvement and incentive systems.

While Zemgulis said some do a better job than others, he said generally they are all attempting to avoid the same pitfalls like jumbled gameplay mechanics, bad user interface flow, undeveloped land assets and discouraged users.

"We provide a completely unique experience. In addition to solving the aforementioned issues, we also give customers a set of straightforward design tools that are simple to understand, operate, and traverse. A very substantial non-gaming community has an easy access point thanks to this ease of use, as well as simplified game mechanics and clever UI,” Zemgulis said.

The Fine Print: The architects created the towers based on the architectural idea and shape of the structure after the DNA helix to represent the community woven into the DNA of Ethereum Towers.

Each NFT apartment costs 0.2 ETH, and all residents who purchase an apartment during this round will also receive a Genesis Metaverse Chest, a sort of "loot box" gift that could contain various in-world accessories of varying rarities, token pouches, as well as real-world prizes like an Oculus headset.

Residents Can Design Specialized Areas: In addition to having virtual guests who may join public and private events for networking, business, or pleasure, residents may design their own specialized areas.

The popular "Centers of Excellence for Art and Community" program offers residents a variety of free artworks to pick from or the option to display NFT art on the walls of their apartments.

Additionally, Ethereum Towers offers a companion app for making in-world purchases and staking apartments for incentives.

