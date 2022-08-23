How To Get Tickets For Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Conference

Blockchain is touching every industry, and we're connecting the blocks.
Blockchain goes far beyond finance, and 2022 is the first year we saw these new ideas come to fruition.
In a one-day marathon, Benzinga is hosting a conference to dive into various industries that blockchain is beginning to impact.
Benzinga’s Future of Crypto Conference will put you in front of founders, investors and venture capitalists looking beyond the financial applications of blockchain.
Meet us at Pier Sixty In New York City to hear from 19 panels and 40-plus industry leaders in the space. The biggest names in DeFi and NFTs will be accompanied by the founders decentralizing gaming, social media, identity, climate change initiatives, governance, and more.
This isn’t a hackathon, nor is it just another cryptocurrency convention.
Our in-house crypto nerds are curious about the second and third order effects of blockchain that are likely to touch every industry in some capacity.
When?
Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022
9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST
Where?
Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers
New York, NY 10011
United States
Meet the speakers. (More to be announced)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
