Snoop Dogg, Eminem Performing With Bored Apes At VMAs: How You Can Watch Key Metaverse Moment

The 2022 Video Music Awards (VMAs) from MTV could feature a first: two owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are performing a song live that has a music video featuring their Apes.

Viewers will have to wait to see how the Apes are portrayed during the award show and if the well-known rappers take home the trophy for which they’re nominated.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg and Eminem will perform their song “From the D 2 the LBC” at the 2022 VMAs. The duo will perform inside Otherside, the metaverse game being developed by Bored Ape parent company Yuga Labs.

The music video for the song features Bored Apes owned by Snoop Dogg and Eminem and has been viewed over 46 million times on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL. The song also has over 25 million streams on Spotify Technology SPOT.

“Global rap icons Eminem and Snoop Dogg will transform the VMAs stage for a first of its kind performance of ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ inside the world of the Otherside metaverse in partnership with Yuga Labs,” MTV said in a press release. “This is the first metaverse inspired performance to ever grace an award show.”

At the VMA’s, “From the D 2 the LBC” is nominated for “Best Hip-Hop” video. The nominees are:

• “From The D 2 The LBC”

• “Wait For U”: Future, Drake, TEMS

• “N95”: Kendrick Lamar

• “Big Energy”: Latto

• “Do We Have A Problem?”: Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby

• “Diet Coke”: Pusha T

The Bored Ape Twitter account celebrated the performance with a tweet saying they were glad to support Snoop Dogg and Eminem. The two musicians attended Ape Fest in June.

VMApes this Sunday — We're glad to support @SnoopDogg & @Eminem who will be performing their new single featuring their Apes and @OthersideMeta. https://t.co/Gly7uRup7G — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) August 25, 2022

Benzinga predicted the performance by Snoop Dogg and Eminem at the VMAs earlier this week thanks to a tweet by VMA co-host LL Cool J. Snoop Dogg and Eminem shared parts of the title with each other on Twitter and say LL Cool J jump in with “all the way 2 Queens, NY! Then 2 Brick City” which could be in reference to the VMAs location in New Jersey.

Why It’s Important: This marks the first appearance for Snoop Dogg in 17 years and Eminem in 12 years at the VMAs and could bring more eyes onto NFTs and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Eminem is the second most nominated VMA artist ever with 60 compared to Madonna’s 69. Eminem has won 13 VMAs in his career.

Eminem bought his Bored Ape in December for $450,000 and has featured it as his profile picture on Twitter Inc TWTR since the purchase. Snoop Dogg’s Bored Ape was acquired with crypto payments company MoonPay and has been turned into a brand by the rapper known as Dr. Bombay. The rappers are among the large number of celebrities who own Bored Ape NFTs.

The music video featured Bored Ape #9055, belonging to Eminem, which has the following traits:

• Gray Background: 12% of Apes

• Hip Hop Clothes: 1%

• Closed Eyes: 7%

• White Fur: 4%

• Army Hat: 3%

• Dumbfounded Mouth: 5%

Bored Ape #6723, owned by Snoop Dogg, was also in the video. The ape has the following traits.

• Gray Background: 12%

• Pimp Coat: 0.8%

• Bored Eyes: 17%

• Cheetah Fur: 4%

• Vietnam Era Helmet: 2%

• Bored Cigar Mouth: 1%

The MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bored Ape Yacht Club was also well represented at the 64th Grammy Awards with five members of the community receiving nominations: Nas, Justin Bieber, Richard Vagner, Lil Baby and Mike Shinoda were among the nominees. Lil Baby, Shinoda and Vagner all won Grammy Awards in 2022.

Price Action: The floor price for Bored Ape Yacht Club is 76.95 Ethereum ETH/USD or $120,528.32 at the time of writing.

The floor price for Otherdeed for Otherside is 1.73 ETH, or $2,790 at the time of writing.