VeeCon 2022: Snoop Dogg On Creating A Brand Around His Bored Ape And Death Row Record Label Growth

Rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the featured guests at VeeCon and shared some insight on how his agent and son helped turn him onto the value of NFTs for the future.

Learning NFTs from Son: One of the biggest takeaways from a panel with Snoop Dogg, his son Cordell Broadus, aka Champ, and agent Nick Adler was Snoop having the ability to listen and respect their conversation about NFTs.

“I’m just happy that I have the attention span to listen,” Snoop Dogg said.

It was Adler, who is Snoop Dogg’s agent and helps with investments, who told Snoop Dogg about NFTs. It took his son to help explain them and really get the point across, or break it down with “dope terminology” as Snoop Dogg said.

When Snoop Dogg entered the NFT space, he said a lot of people told him not to get in or to take it slow.

“F*** that, we going right now.”

Champ said that one word his father hates is tomorrow.

Adler told the audience at VeeCon to applaud themselves as by being at the event they are still early to the NFT space. He also touched on telling Snoop about NFTs.

“I can only teach him so much, he has to take it and do it,” Adler said.

Champ, who is 25, said he has spoke to musicians and is trying to learn all he can from the NFT space.

“I wanted to bring what I like to the space. I just wanted to bring culture to the space,” Champ said.

Growing Bored Ape Brand: While appearing on stage at VeeCon, Snoop was outfitted with a shirt and hat that featured Bored Ape Yacht Club #6723, which he owns. The Ape is called “Dr. Bombay” by Snoop Dogg and is quickly becoming a future brand from the rapper.

The Bored Ape owned by Snoop was acquired in October according to Champ and there are many opportunities to monetize.

Snoop questioned the NFT after getting it and wondering what he could do with it.

“Everybody monkey just sitting up there looking stupid,” Snoop told the audience.

Snoop asked Champ and Nick if he could make stuff for the Bored Ape and they explained to him he owned the IP rights.

It was then that Snoop said he was going to make clothes and do stuff to grow his Ape into a brand.

“I’m gonna treat Dr. Bombay like Mickey Mouse,” Snoop said.

Adler said he was excited about the growth that growing a Bored Ape could have.

“I’m just really excited about the technology in general,” Adler said.

Death Row Record Label: It was announced earlier this year that Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the label that was home to his debut studio album, Doggystyle.

Snoop told the audience that he was trying to get his master recordings back for Doggystyle when the label became available to buy.

The rapper is now working to transform the label into a brand for the musicians and to grow in the Web3 space.

“I’m gonna make this IP what it was meant to be,” Snoop said. “The record labels lock you up, tell you what you can’t do.”

Champ praised the future use case of NFTs for the music industry.

“Artists can put music on blockchain, chance to engage with community,” Champ said.

More Coming in Future From Snoop: Everyone who attended VeeCon 2022 has a VeeCon Ticker NFT. Those tickets could have future value thanks to Snoop Dogg and Gary Vee.

“We want to reward the s*** out of someone that owns a VeeCon ticket,” Vee said.

In late summer or fall 2022, the VeeCon Ticket will have access to a future collaboration between Snoop and Vee, the panel announced to attendees.

“It’s about to go down,” Vee said.

Snoop shared his own take on the collaboration, combining his well known moniker with VeeFriends.

“D O double G friends,” Snoop said.

Snoop also announced he is working on a biopic of his life that will show his story from kid in LBC (Long Beach City) to become “your favorite rapper.”

Photo: Snoop Dog on stage at VeeCon2022