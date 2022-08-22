ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

MONDAY MARKET UPDATE - Jackson Hole Thursday, Powell Friday @ 10 a.m.

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
August 22, 2022 10:50 AM | 2 min read
MONDAY MARKET UPDATE - Jackson Hole Thursday, Powell Friday @ 10 a.m.

MARKET UPDATE

15% 2-month rally based on:

  1. Decade low exposures (high cash levels, no hedge fund leverage)

  2. Better than feared Q2 earnings

  3. Peaking U.S. gas prices

  4. Lower 10 year yield to 3% from 3.5%

Month-to-date

  • S&P 500                +2.4%

  • Nasdaq                 +2.5%

  • TSX                         +2.1%

10yr       3%

Jackson Hole: Thursday and Friday

  • Powell speaks at 10 a.m. on Friday

  • 10 year yield has moved up from 2.5% to 3% in a month

  • Higher yield helping support a strong U.S. dollar

 

 

Crude    90

  • China cut interest rates and announced $29.3B in special loans to developers

  • Iran nuclear deal negotiations continue

Amazon AMZNUNHCVS

  • WSJ reporting that in an auction, AMZN among the bidders for Signify Health SGFY

  • Signify (market cap $5B) is up 26% in pre-market

  • Signify is a home-health services provider

  • CVS Health and UNH also bidding

Tesla TSLA

  • Stock split Wednesday

  • Telsa price for new version of their full self-driving option rising to $15,000 from $12,000 in September

Earnings

  • PANW Palo Alto

  • ZM Zoom

CRYPTO UPDATE

Stablecoin clues from Morgan Stanley MS:

  • Stablecoin availability = sign of liquidity & demand for crypto leverage

  • “This week marked the first time since April that stablecoin market capitalization has stopped falling on a monthly basis”

  • Margin calls have paused

  • Re-leverage demand still hasn’t picked up though

  • Watch: Growth of stablecoin market cap = potential growth of crypto leverage

Source: TheDailyShot

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsmarket updateCryptocurrencyCommoditiesMarkets

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.