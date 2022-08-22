MONDAY MARKET UPDATE - Jackson Hole Thursday, Powell Friday @ 10 a.m.

MARKET UPDATE
15% 2-month rally based on:
-
Decade low exposures (high cash levels, no hedge fund leverage)
-
Better than feared Q2 earnings
-
Peaking U.S. gas prices
-
Lower 10 year yield to 3% from 3.5%
Month-to-date
-
S&P 500 +2.4%
-
Nasdaq +2.5%
-
TSX +2.1%
10yr 3%
Jackson Hole: Thursday and Friday
-
Powell speaks at 10 a.m. on Friday
-
10 year yield has moved up from 2.5% to 3% in a month
-
Higher yield helping support a strong U.S. dollar
Crude 90
-
China cut interest rates and announced $29.3B in special loans to developers
-
Iran nuclear deal negotiations continue
Amazon AMZN, UNH, CVS
-
WSJ reporting that in an auction, AMZN among the bidders for Signify Health SGFY
-
Signify (market cap $5B) is up 26% in pre-market
-
Signify is a home-health services provider
-
CVS Health and UNH also bidding
Tesla TSLA
-
Stock split Wednesday
-
Telsa price for new version of their full self-driving option rising to $15,000 from $12,000 in September
Earnings
-
PANW Palo Alto
-
ZM Zoom
CRYPTO UPDATE
Stablecoin clues from Morgan Stanley MS:
-
Stablecoin availability = sign of liquidity & demand for crypto leverage
-
“This week marked the first time since April that stablecoin market capitalization has stopped falling on a monthly basis”
-
Margin calls have paused
-
Re-leverage demand still hasn’t picked up though
-
Watch: Growth of stablecoin market cap = potential growth of crypto leverage
Source: TheDailyShot
