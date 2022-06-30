Hot Stocks: Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

Lennar Corporation LEN: Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said she opened a position in Lennar; shares jumped to session highs after mention.



General Motors Company GM: Shares of General Motors moved higher but sold off quickly after Talkington said she bought more of the stock.



Bitcoin BTC/USD: Jon Najarian said he bought Bitcoin after his analyst saw a potential bottom candle at around $19,000.



Ethereum ETH/USD: Najarian also bought Ethereum, mentioning BTC and ETH will be the only cryptos that survive the current “crypto winter.”



