Hot Stocks: Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 30, 2022 1:21 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, which users can access on any workstation.

Lennar Corporation LENBryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said she opened a position in Lennar; shares jumped to session highs after mention.

General Motors Company GM: Shares of General Motors moved higher but sold off quickly after Talkington said she bought more of the stock.

Bitcoin BTC/USDJon Najarian said he bought Bitcoin after his analyst saw a potential bottom candle at around $19,000.
 

Ethereum ETH/USD: Najarian also bought Ethereum, mentioning BTC and ETH will be the only cryptos that survive the current “crypto winter.”

Unusual activity:
Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS
Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD
Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ

Final trades:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI
McKesson Corporation MCK

Photo: PrasongTakham via Shutterstock

