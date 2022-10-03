This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Beats Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

Since October 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.

The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2017 to present:

Tesla is up from $23.79 to $246.76 for a return of 937.24%

Bitcoin is up from $5,819.13 to $19,175.60 for a return of 229.53%

Ethereum is up from $338.37 to $1,297.84 for a return of 283.56%

Ford is down from $12.31 to $11.39 for a return of -7.47%

Apple is up from $38.83 to $140.10 for a return of 260.80%

Microsoft is up from $76.00 to $236.73 for a return of 211.49%

Amazon is up from $49.48 to $113.76 for a return of 129.92%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $1.49 to $286.32 for a return of 19,116.11%