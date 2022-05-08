Apple, Google Among Top 9 Tech Companies Actively Scouting Talent For Crypto, Blockchain Positions

The interest among companies for blockchain and cryptocurrencies have been on the rise, and this bodes well for digital currencies. Big Tech companies are trying to capitalize on the potential these assets offer, as awareness and adoption increase.

Established companies are increasingly recruiting personnel to build their existing branches of businesses or create new ones to leverage on the growing power of blockchain-based technologies, according to Business of Business.

Incidentally, the reverse is also happening. Crypto-focused companies are luring talent away from Big Techs, with the opportunity to work on the next big thing in tech, namely Web 3.0, being the pulling point, according to a CNBC report. Polygon MATIC/USD and Circle are among the blockchain platforms that have reportedly taken top talent away from big techs.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL leads the non-crypto companies having most crypto job listing over the last six months, Business of Business reported, citing information from Thinknum Alternative data.

Here are some of the other top companies that have listed crypto jobs for hiring:

1. Apple: Apple, Inc. AAPL last month posted on its website details regarding an opening for the position of senior legal counsel, Apple Pay & Wallet. The tech giant was looking for seven years of legal experience in advising on digital identity, blockchain and digital assets, mobile wallets and payment platforms, and other related technology. In May 2021, the company put out a posting for candidates having five or more years of experience in or with alternative payment providers such as digital wallets, buy now pay later, fast payments, cryptocurrencies etc.

2. Google: Alphabet, Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google posted on LinkedIn an opening for head of product marketing, global Web3, Google Cloud. The responsibilities include leading the Web3 marketing team, strategy and go-to-market to support Google Cloud's annual plan for Web3.

The company's Cloud business is building a team for providing services to developers running blockchain applications with the aim of making the Google Cloud Platform the first choice for developers working in the field, CNBC reported, citing an executive at Google's cloud unit.

3. Microsoft: Microsoft Corporation MSFT in February put out a job posting for director of business development for cryptocurrencies. The job responsibilities included developing a vision, strategy and roadmap for the company's web 3.0 partnership model.

4. Disney: Walt Disney Company DIS was recently looking out for a business development manager to work in its Digital Experiences team, who would be leading the company's efforts in the non-fungible token capabilities.

5. BofA: In February, Bank of America Corporation BAC was seeking to hire a research associate for global crypto and digital asset strategy. The bank began hiring for blockchain positions as early as October 2019.

6. Reddit: Social news aggregation and discussion website Reddit had posted two job listings – senior backend engineer, blockchain and staff backend engineer, crypto.

7. IBM: International Business Machines Corporation IBM has been hiring for blockchain and cryptos globally across its locations.

8. Amazon: Ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN was looking to hire a digital currency and blockchain expert for its payments team in July 2021.