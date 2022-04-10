Elon Musk Pushes Dogecoin Payment Option For Twitter's Blue Subscription

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought 9.2% of the social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR, has suggested a raft of changes to Twitter’s Blue premium subscription service.

In a recent Twitter post, Musk suggested that people who sign up for the Twitter Blue service should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 and should be able to pay in local currency.

Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

He suggested that the user should also get an authentication checkmark as well.

But should be different from “public figure” or “official account” checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

As an avid supporter of the meme token Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Musk proposed an option to pay with DOGE and asked Twitter users for their views.

Maybe even an option to pay in Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Now $100B Richer Than Jeff Bezos: Here's How Much He's Worth

When one of his followers said the subscription should be cheaper, Musk replied by saying it should be affordable for all users and payable with any currency.

Yes, should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Twitter already lets people tip their favorite content creators using Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Last year, Twitter said that it planned to support authentication for NFTs, which are digital assets that exist on a blockchain.

Musk also suggested banning advertisements on Twitter.

And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Launched in 2021, Twitter Blue is Twitter's first subscription service and offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis.

The billionaire also started a poll on his Twitter account asking whether the firm's San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter, as "no one shows up (to work there)".

Earlier in another tweet, Musk questioned if Twitter was “dying,” stating that most of the platform's top accounts rarely post any content at all.

Also Read: Why Dave Portnoy Loves Elon Musk Taking A Stake In Twitter

Photo: Twitter Post