Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Now $100B Richer Than Jeff Bezos: Here's How Much He's Worth

According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk increased his net worth to $282 billion, and is now over $100 billion richer than Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, according to the Daily Mail.

Bezos’ net worth stands at $183.6billion, at the time of writing.

With the net asset, Musk can buy all the 32 NFL teams, currently worth over $112 billion.

In 2021, Musk’s wealth grew by almost $90 billion, and it reached around $340.4 billion as Tesla shares hit a record high.

At press time, Musk is richer by about $115 billion than the third-richest man in the world, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who has a net worth of $167.4 billion.

Interestingly, Musk is richer than former Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founders Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer combined.

While Gates’ net worth is at $134.2 billion, Balmer’s net worth stands at $97 billion.

Meanwhile, Musk has become Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) largest shareholder after picking up a stake worth $2.8 billion in the company.

The World Bank data shows Musk is worth only about $53 billion less than the gross domestic product of his native South Africa, whose 2020 GDP is $335 billion.

According to the Forbes report, there are 2,668 billionaires in the world in 2022, 87 fewer than last year. The total number of billionaires fell, 40% of those who remained got richer.

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson and Thomas Hawk on Flickr