Elon Musk Asks If Twitter HQ Should Be Converted To Homeless Shelter

Twitter Inc’s TWTR newest board member, Elon Musk, polled users on whether the platform’s headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter.

What Happened: The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO posted a Twitter poll on Saturday suggesting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters be converted into a homeless shelter “since no one shows up anyway.”

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

At the time of writing, 91% of the 172,000 people that voted were in favor of Musk’s proposition.

In another tweet earlier in the day, Musk questioned if Twitter was “dying,” stating that most of the platform's top accounts rarely post any content at all.

One user was quick to share a graph depicting the platform’s growing user base over the years. As per the data shared, the number of Twitter users was close to 400 million in 2021.

Now subtract crypto scam accounts that twitter constantly shows as “real” people in everyone’s feed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

In Musk’s view, Twitter’s userbase consists of a significant number of “crypto scam accounts” that are shown as real people in everyone’s feed.

Several members of the crypto community, including Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, have advocated for someone to lead the charge on fixing the issue of cryptocurrency scams.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares closed 3% lower on Friday at a price of $1,025.

