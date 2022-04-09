 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Dave Portnoy Loves Elon Musk Taking A Stake In Twitter
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2022 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Dave Portnoy Loves Elon Musk Taking A Stake In Twitter

News that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a large stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was one of the biggest headlines of the week. Here’s what Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks of the news.

What Happened: It was announced Monday that Elon Musk is the largest shareholder of Twitter, with a 9.2% position that comes from accumulating shares since Jan. 31, 2022.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared his thoughts on the Musk news during an appearance on Fox Business program “Varney & Co” Friday.

“I love it,” Portnoy said. “He’s good for Twitter.”

Portnoy told host Stuart Varney that Musk was mad about some of the things that he himself has been mad about with Twitter before, and a push for more free speech could be a positive.

Portnoy said he’s interested in seeing more free speech on the platform, with Musk having an influential voice.

Related Link: Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board Of Directors: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Portnoy said he doesn’t always know what Musk’s motives are with business moves and wonders if sometimes they are money related, but had high praise of the leader of Tesla and SpaceX.

“He’s no doubt the best executive,” Portnoy said of Musk. “He’s good for his shareholders.”

Portnoy added fuel to the fire of a potential move to bring former President Donald Trump back to the Twitter platform.

“Love him or hate him,” Portnoy said, while questioning the ban of Trump from the platform.

Some believe that Musk should push to reinstate Trump on Twitter, which could prove to be a costly move for Trump’s own social media platform Truth Social, which is part of the media company founded by Trump going public with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

Photo: Courtesy of Zach Catanzareti Photo and TED Conference on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

5 Things On Dogecoin Community's Radar With Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board
Twitter Is A Ghost Town And Needs Elon Musk, CEO Of Trump's Competing Social Media Platform Says
Move Over, Elon: 5 Unlikely Celebrities Who Served On Corporate Boards
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 8
Elon Musk To Do 'Unusual' AMA With Twitter Staff To Quell Worries: Report
How Elon Musk May Have Just Reignited His War With The SEC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dave Portnoy Donald Trump Elon Musk Social Media Platforms social media stocks Stuart VarneyNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com