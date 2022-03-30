Holy NFTs Batman! Here's The Details On A NFT That Will Unlock Utility, Exclusive Metaverse

One of the most well-known superheroes is getting a huge NFT drop that will bring exclusive perks and utility to holders. Here’s the details.

What Happened: Warner Bros, a unit of AT&T Inc T, is launching a non-fungible token collection in partnership with Palm NFT Studio.

The drop consists of 200,000 unique Bat Cowl NFTs themed on the popular Batman mask.

“What’s exciting about this amazing collaboration is that we are continuing the evolution of his [Batman] distinctive Bat Cowl by brining it into the modern digital world, making it accessible and more wildly engaging than ever before,” DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said.

The NFTs will be available to purchase on April 26 on the DC Universe NFT website and priced at $300 each.

Owners of the previously released DC FanDome NFTs will get access to the presale for the Bat Cowl Collection.

Each NFT will have a different set of traits with upgrades available to holders through the site.

Related Link: Which Caped Crusader Reigns Supreme? Here's How Much Money The Batman Franchise Has Earned At The Box Office

Why It’s Important: The NFT collection will provide utility for holders.

The press release said the Bat Cowl NFTs will give fans “unprecedented access to the DC Universe, while unlocking a two-year roadmap of utility, features, value and more surprises along the way.”

DC plans to integrate the Bat Cowl Collection into “future stories from DC Comics,” according to the company.

A private DC Universe fan forum will be offered exclusively to holders of the Bat Cowl NFTs. The fan forum will provide access to behind-the-scenes content, merchandise, physical collectibles and select fan events.

The companies said they have a two-year roadmap planned for the project, with new utility coming every 52 days.

Other areas that will be added included metaverse integration, wallet capabilities and augmented reality.

“Through the best-in-class, fan-first approach to the development of NFTs, we believe the Bat Cowl Collection will allow collectors to deepen their connection with Batman and the DC Universe, while embracing their fandom in the growing metaverse ecosystem,” Warner Bros. Head of NFT Commercial Development Josh Hackbarth said.

Palm NFT Studio previously partnered with Warner Bros. on Space Jam-themed NFTs. Palm NFT Studio partnered with Daz 3D on the Bat Cowl Collection. Daz 3D is known for helping in the creative development for NFTs including Non-Fungible People, CloneX and The Friendship Box with Coca-Cola KO.

Palm NFT Studios was co-founded by Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Joseph Lubin, film producer David Heyman and HENI Group founder Joe Hage. Investors in Palm NFT Studios include Warner Bros. and Microsoft Corp MSFT.

Warner Bros. previously launched Batman-themed NFTs in partnership with AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC to coincide with the theatrical release of the 2022 blockbuster movie “The Batman.”

Courtesy photo.