Which Caped Crusader Reigns Supreme? Here's How Much Money The Batman Franchise Has Earned At The Box Office

The latest movie in the Batman franchise hits theaters this weekend. “The Batman” is expected to be one of the top movies of 2022, which could provide a lift to movie theater stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK).

AMC reported strong demand for ticket sales of the movie and is charging more for tickets of the movie compared to other releases. A strong box office haul for “The Batman” could also be a win for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), which owns Warner Bros., the company behind the movie.

Here is a look at how other movies in the Batman franchise have performed at the box office.

Global Box Office: Globally, the Batman franchise has grossed over $5 billion. Here are the totals according to Box Office Mojo (these totals have not been adjusted for inflation):

"The Dark Knight Rises" (2012): $1.08 billion

"The Dark Knight" (2008): $1 billion

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2017)": $873.6 million

"Batman Begins" (2005): $371.9 million

"The Lego Batman Movie" (2017): $312 million

"Batman" (1989): $251.2 million

"Batman Forever" (1995): $184 million

"Batman Returns" (1992): $162.8 million

"Batman & Robin" (1997): $107.3 million

"Batman" (1966): $3.9 million

Domestic Box Office: Batman movies have grossed $2.4 billion domestically when including re-releases, which ranks the franchise eighth all-time.

"The Dark Knight": $533.4 million

"The Dark Knight Rises": $448.1 million

"Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice": $330.4 million

"Batman": $251.2 million

"Batman Begins": $205.3 million

"Batman Forever": $184 million

"The Lego Batman Movie": $175.8 million

"Batman Returns': $162.8 million

"Batman & Robin": $107.3 million

Batman Box Office History: The 2005-2012 trilogy led by director Christopher Nolan and actor Christian Bale is by far the most successful of the group. "The Dark Knight" is the best performing movie domestically and also ranks as the 13th highest grossing movie of all time.

"The Dark Knight Rises" ranks as the 22nd highest grossing domestic movie of all time. The movie comes in higher on the global box office front, ranking 32nd thanks to an impressive international haul.

"Batman vs. Superman" ranks as the 69th highest grossing movie domestically and 73rd by the global box office.

Many of the movies released in 1989, 1992 and 1995 performed well domestically for their time, but missed out on huge international success.

Heading into 2022, “The Batman” ranked as the most anticipated movie for 2022 on IMDB.

