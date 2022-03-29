Thinking About Buying Stock In Lululemon, Micron Or Chewy?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Chewy Inc CHWY :

The latest price target for Lululemon was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 24. The analyst firm set a price target of $410.00, a possible 17.73% upside. Thirty-six analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Lululemon designs, distributes and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running.

Lululemon’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to consensus estimates via Benzinga Pro, Lululemon is expected to report EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $2.13 billion.

The latest price target for Micron was reported by Bernstein on March 16. The analyst firm set a price target of $94.00, a possible 14.32% upside. Forty-one analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers, now the firm has expanded into the NAND flash memory market.

Micron’s second-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to consensus estimates, Micron is expected to report EPS of $1.97 on revenue of $7.52 billion.

The latest price target for Chewy was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 11. The analyst firm set a price target of $55.00, a possible 8.35% upside. Twenty-one analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S., generating $7.1 billion in 2020 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories.

Chewy’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to consensus estimates, Chewy is expected to report an EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $2.42 billion.