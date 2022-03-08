Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Following US Ban On Russian Oil imports

byHenry Khederian
March 8, 2022 4:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Following US Ban On Russian Oil imports

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.28% to 12,795; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.46% to $323.35
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.73% to 4,170; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.74% to $416.31
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.68% to 11,166; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.59% to $326.53

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were among the top gainers for the SPY Tuesday.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

As geopolitical tensions rise, supply disruptions continue to push oil prices higher. In the face of surging energy costs, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil imports… Read More

A chilling booking photo of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner holding up a piece of paper with her name on it was released by Russian authorities. It's not clear where she was when the photo was taken but Griner was arrested by Russian airport customs agents in February for allegedly having hash oil in her suitcase… Read More

The Russian military and those who support its war in Ukraine have hijacked the letter “Z” as the symbol of their campaign. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the letter “Z” has been painted on the sides of Russian tanks… Read More

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

    Tuesday's session saw 729 companies set new 52-week lows. read more

Airline Stocks Tick Lower With Broader Market; Hearing 2 Democrats Have Said Airlines Should Improve Flexibility, Issue Refunds

-Bloomberg read more

Watching Airline Stocks Following Headline Transportation Security Admin. Chief Has Said US Air Travel Is Seeing A 'Pretty Robust' Recovery

-Bloomberg read more

Airlines Stocks Continue Lower After Reports Of Travel Restrictions Due To Emerging Coronavirus Variant