Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Following US Ban On Russian Oil imports

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.28% to 12,795; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.46% to $323.35

(NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 0.46% to $323.35 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.73% to 4,170; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.74% to $416.31

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.74% to $416.31 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.68% to 11,166; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.59% to $326.53

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were among the top gainers for the SPY Tuesday.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

