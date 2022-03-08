This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

byHenry Khederian
March 8, 2022 11:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is among the largest steel producers in the world and over the past year, has produced eye-popping returns for investors.

Since March 2021, United States Steel stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

United States Steel produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s flat-rolled steel segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products as well as iron ore and coke. The firm also provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated sheets and electrical products.

United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to the present:

  • Amazon is down $2,951.95 to $2,749.06 for a return of -6.87% 
  • Microsoft is up from $227.39 to $278.91 for a return of 22.62%
  • Ford is up from $12.65 to $15.97 for a return of 26.25%
  • Apple is up from $116.36 to $159.30 for a return of 36.90%
  • Tesla is up from $563.00 to $804.58 for a return of 42.91%
  • And finally, United States Steel is up from $20.62 to $31.20 for a return of 51.31%.

Photo: Courtesy US Steel

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Education Commodities Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Why Apple, Microsoft And Other Big Buyback Stocks Are Crushing The S&P 500's Returns

Why Apple, Microsoft And Other Big Buyback Stocks Are Crushing The S&P 500's Returns

Some long-term valuation models are projecting negative overall returns for the S&P 500 over the next decade. Analysts are expecting rising interest rates to weigh on earnings growth, so companies may start turning to more aggressive share buybacks to boost EPS. read more
Will Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?

Will Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. What Are FAANG Stocks? The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ. read more
Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: read more
If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. read more