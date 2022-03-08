This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is among the largest steel producers in the world and over the past year, has produced eye-popping returns for investors.

Since March 2021, United States Steel stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

United States Steel produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s flat-rolled steel segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products as well as iron ore and coke. The firm also provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated sheets and electrical products.

United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to the present:

Amazon is down $2,951.95 to $2,749.06 for a return of -6.87%

Microsoft is up from $227.39 to $278.91 for a return of 22.62%

Ford is up from $12.65 to $15.97 for a return of 26.25%

Apple is up from $116.36 to $159.30 for a return of 36.90%

Tesla is up from $563.00 to $804.58 for a return of 42.91%

And finally, United States Steel is up from $20.62 to $31.20 for a return of 51.31%.

Photo: Courtesy US Steel