Gin, Juice And FaZe Clan? Snoop Dogg Joins Esports Company: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
March 7, 2022 6:31 pm
A leading esports and entertainment organization added a well-known musician and entrepreneur to its brand Monday.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to join the FaZe Clan network in a deal announced Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

Snoop Dogg will represent FaZe Clan with the name of FaZe Snoop and help with content creation and launch merchandise with the company. Snoop Dogg will become a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“My son Cordell (Broadus) put me up on FaZe Clan,” Snoop Dogg told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s really tapped into gaming, Web3, culture, etc. and knew this would be something that I’d be into.”

Snoop’s son said he was inspired by the potential synergies his dad and FaZe Clan can have.

“I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do,” Broadus said.

Related Link: FaZe Clan Is Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: FaZe Clan is one of the most well-known esports companies and brands and counts several big names among its network of 85-plus members, including LeBron James Jr, Kyler Murray, Lil Yachty and Offset among the personalities who have partnered with FaZe Clan.

Snoop Dogg has nearly 20 million followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and remains one of the most popular musicians across several generations and decades of fans.

The company also owns 10 competitive esports teams and is one of the top winning teams of all time.

Snoop Dogg shared Monday that his go-to football game is the Madden franchise from Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Snoop Dogg said he likes to try out other games to connect with fans and friends.

FaZe Clan is set to go public via SPAC merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRPM).

Snoop Dogg recently launched an NFT collection called The Doggies, an avatar-based project for The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND). Snoop Dogg also has a partnership with The Sandbox.

FaZe Clan partnered with MoonPay to strengthen its exposure to cryptocurrency and NFTs.

BRPM Price Action: Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp closed up 0.56% to $9.92 on Monday. Shares have traded between $9.62 and $15.74 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Benzinga

