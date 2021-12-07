FaZe Clan Announces Biggest Partnership Yet And It Involves Crypto And NFTs: Here Are The Details

A leading lifestyle and media company operating in the video game and esports space announced a cryptocurrency and NFT partnership Tuesday.

What Happened: FaZe Clan announced a multi-year partnership with MoonPay on Tuesday. The agreement is the largest partnership for MoonPay yet, a company that offers an easy and secure way to buy NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

MoonPay will be the official crypto and NFT partner of FaZe Clan. The deal includes content and media between FaZe Clan and MoonPay that will launch in 2022.

The two companies will integrate MoonPay into existing content and create new original content geared to the FaZe Clan community.

“Plans include new original content franchises, creator and talent-driven events and campaigns that tap into fandom across FaZe Clan’s esports teams,” the press release said.

FaZe Clan will use MoonPay for its upcoming NFT initiatives, according to the release. The company’s digital goods business will be named “FaZe Forever.”

“We’re focused on building a culture and community-led digital goods and NFT business that excites our fans and expresses the FaZe brand in new and innovative ways,” FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink said.

Why It’s Important: FaZe Clan called this their biggest partnership to date on Twitter. This could be a good example of how the esports team and brand is able to monetize itself through partnerships.

FaZe Clan recently announced a SPAC deal to bring the company public with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRPM).

FaZe Clan has a social media reach of more than 350 million followers. The company creates premium content from its team and sells merchandise. The company ranks third for individual sports teams’ “cross-platform actions,” trailing only the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors of the NBA.

The partnership with FaZe Clan gives MoonPay a large following to appeal to with its crypto and NFT platform and content. FaZe Clan is built with a youth-focused lifestyle, which could be a target demographic of MoonPay. FaZe Clan said 80% of its audience is between the ages of 13 and 34.

FaZe Clan also has over 85 “influential personalities” including NFL player Kyler Murray, basketball prospect Lebron James Jr. and musicians Lil Yachty and Offset.

MoonPay has been active in celebrity deals to buy NFTs including with Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone. MoonPay could look to the roster of influencers on Faze Clan’s team as potential people to onboard to strong NFT communities like Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Price Action: BRPM shares are up 1% to $10.24 on Tuesday.

