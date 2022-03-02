10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In February: SPY, Tesla, Nvidia (And A Crypto Hits Top 20)

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases. Benzinga Pro is a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and also on individual tickers.

Here is a look at the stocks that were searched for most on Benzinga Pro for the month of February.

1. SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)

YTD Return: -8.1%

52-Week Range: $371.88 to $479.88

Price: $436.63

For the second straight month, the S&P 500 ETF was the most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro. The ETF was the eighth most-searched ticker in 2021 across Benzinga Pro.

With cycles of news stories of inflation, fed meetings and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the SPDR S&P 500 remains one of the tickers on Benzinga Pro to get the latest macro news and themes.

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YTD Return: -17.6%

52-Week Range: $539.49 to $1,243.49

Price: $870.43

Tesla was the second most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro for the second straight month. The electric vehicle maker topped all searches for 2021 and remains one of the most popular stocks for investors. Tesla reported quarterly earnings in late January, which could have had a spillover effect into February with investors dissecting the news.

3. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YTD Return: -17.1%

52-Week Range: $115.67 to $346.47

Price: $243.85

Nvidia saw a big jump in searches on Benzinga Pro with the company moving from seventh place in January up to third place in February. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings in mid-February, which likely led to an increase in searches for the ticker.

4. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

YTD Return: -37.3%

52-Week Range: $190.22 to $384.33

Price: $211.03

Another big jumper for searches was Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The ticker wasn't even in the top 20 for the month of January.

Meta Platforms reported fourth-quarter financial results in early February and was not well received by investors; shares lost over $230 billion in value, marking the biggest one-day loss in U.S. history for a stock. The decline in the share price has also taken CEO Mark Zuckerberg out of the top 10 richest people in the world.

5. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

YTD Return: -7.0%

52-Week Range: $116.21 to $182.94

Price: $165.12

Apple dropped two places down the list from the month of January. With new products and events coming up later in the year, the company will likely remain in the top 10 searches for all months going forward.

6. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

YTD Return: -14.3%

52-Week Range: $72.50 to $164.46

Price: $123.34

The semiconductor company saw a surge in searches in February, moving from a top 20 searched ticker in January to the sixth place position last month. The company reported quarterly earnings in early February.

7. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YTD Return: -7.9%

52-Week Range: $2,707.04 to $3,773.08

Price: $3,071.26

The e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings in February, which helped the stock join the top 10 tickers searched on Benzinga Pro. The company also announced a price hike for its Amazon Prime subscription service.

8. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

YTD Return: -18.7%

52-Week Range: $22.81 to $129.70

Price: $29.06

Connected fitness company Peloton was in the news a lot in the month of February. The company was the subject of rumors of supply cuts due to demand. The company also reported quarterly financial results and announced a new CEO in February. Peloton was also the subject of acquisition rumors, with the company linked to Apple, Amazon and Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

9. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

YTD Return: -12.8%

52-Week Range: $297.45 to $408.31

Price: $346.80

The second ETF to appear on the list, the Nasdaq-themed QQQ was the ninth most searched ticker for the second straight month with earnings reports for several large technology stocks

10. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

YTD Return: -58.4%

52-Week Range: $32.29 to $176.65

Price: $41.84

Another big gainer in search volume for the month of February was Affirm, which ranked outside the top 20 tickers in January. The "buy now pay later" company reported quarterly earnings in February and saw shares take a big hit after the report.

Honorable Mention: The following tickers ranked as the next 10 most searched tickers on Benzinga Pro for the month of February.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC)

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)

Key Takeaways: Five of the most searched tickers in the month of January were once again ranked as top 10 searched tickers in the month of February for Benzinga Pro, with the top two remaining the same.

Three tickers moved from the top 20 searches to top 10 in February and two stocks moved from outside the top 20 into the top 10.

Ford fell from the top 10 down to number 18 for February. Digital World Acquisition, which is taking Trump Media & Technology Group public, fell from 10th to 17th for February, despite the launch of the Truth Social platform on Feb. 21.

Three stocks fell from the top 10 off the top 20 list completely with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) dropping out.

Another big news item was Bitcoin being the 20th most searched “ticker” in the month of February. This was the first time a cryptocurrency was among the most searched tickers since this article series began.