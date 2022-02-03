 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Much Money Did Mark Zuckerberg Lose Today? He's No Longer A Top 10 Billionaire
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2022 6:53pm   Comments
Share:
How Much Money Did Mark Zuckerberg Lose Today? He's No Longer A Top 10 Billionaire

Facebook co-founder and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a rough day Thursday as shares fell hard after the company’s quarterly report.

What Happened: A drop in the price of Meta Platforms shares dropped the net worth of Mark Zuckerberg by around $30 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of Meta Platforms lost over $230 billion in value, which was the biggest one-day loss in U.S. history for a stock.

With Thursday’s drop in Zuckerberg’s net worth, he falls out of the top 10 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — a top 10 he has been a member of since July 2015.

Related Link: Meta Platforms (Facebook) Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Big EPS Miss, Revenue Beat, New Ticker 

Why It’s Important: Zuckerberg has been a staple of the most wealthy people in the world. Prior to the earnings report, Zuckerberg had a net worth of $121 billion, ranking seventh on the list.

With the large drop in Meta’s share price, Zuckerberg now ranks 11th on the list with a net worth of $92 billion.

Many of the billionaires have seen their net worth fall in 2022, including Zuckerberg who was down $4.9 billion for the year prior to Wednesday. Through Jan. 30, the top 10 billionaires on the list had lost around $150 billion in combined net worth.

In November 2021, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk saw his net worth fall more than $50 billion over a two-day period. A $35 billion one-day drop in net worth by Musk in November was the second biggest one-day drop.

The largest one-day fall in net worth by a member of the index is Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, who saw his net worth fall $36 billion in one day after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

FB Price Action: Meta shares closed down 26.4% to $237.76 on Thursday. Shares hit a new 52-week low of $235.45 and have traded as high as $384.33 over the last year.

Photo: Anthony Quintano, Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Snapchat's Stock Soars 60% On Q4 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know
Amazon Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Holiday Costs, Prime Price Hike, Stock Soars
What To Watch On Amazon's Chart After The Stock Reacts To Q4 Earnings
Are Qualcomm Shares Headed To $230? Why Jim Lebenthal Says It's 'Absolutely A Buy'
What To Watch On Ford's Chart After The Stock Reacts To Q4 Earnings
Metaverse Cryptos Skyrocket Amid Meta Platforms' Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Billionaires IndexNews Movers & Shakers Management Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com