Ukraine Government Asking For Cryptocurrency Donations As War With Russia Intensifies

On Sunday, Russian forces continue their attack, pounding Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for the fourth day running.

But Ukrainian forces secured full control of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-largest city

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksky pledged to defend the country and has said that he will not surrender.

Amidst the crisis, digital currency donations to charities and NGOs continue to mount.

According to the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, more than $5 million in cryptocurrency has already been raised over the last three days. More than $400,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) have been donated to just one charity group.

Elliptic has identified several cryptocurrency wallets used by these volunteer groups and NGOs, which have collectively received funds totaling just over $570,000 – much of it over the past year.

After getting huge monetary support from across the world, the Ukrainian government has now reached out via Twitter asking for donations in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Tether (CRYPTO: USDT).

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT. BTC – 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH and USDT (ERC-20) – 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has shared three crypto wallet addresses, urging the crypto community to donate.

Stand with the people of Ukraine

Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Ethereum. Bitcoin and Tether (USDTtrc20) BTC — 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH — 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 USDT (trc20) — TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has cleared the clouds on Twitter about the suspicion the crypto donation request was fraudulent.

Getting some confirmations from a couple sources that it's legit. Deleting my warning for now. But continue to be vigilant, and always be slow and careful when sending irreversible crypto transactions. https://t.co/Odv5pxf3mp — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 26, 2022

American diplomat Tomicah Tillemann has confirmed its legitimacy from Ukrainian Ambassador Olexander Scherba.

Buterin has also shared a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) initiative that focuses solely on Ukrainian citizens.

An opportunity to support Ukrainians here! Proceeds go to civilian efforts helping Ukrainians suffering from the war. https://t.co/GD7Qlw61nT — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has offered monetary support to FTX traders from Ukraine.



we just gave $25 to each Ukrainian on FTX do what you gotta do — SBF (@SBF_FTX) February 24, 2022

