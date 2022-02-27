Ukraine Government Asking For Cryptocurrency Donations As War With Russia Intensifies

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 27, 2022 10:15 am
On Sunday, Russian forces continue their attack, pounding Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for the fourth day running. 

But Ukrainian forces secured full control of Kharkiv following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-largest city

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksky pledged to defend the country and has said that he will not surrender.

Amidst the crisis, digital currency donations to charities and NGOs continue to mount.

According to the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, more than $5 million in cryptocurrency has already been raised over the last three days. More than $400,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) have been donated to just one charity group.

Elliptic has identified several cryptocurrency wallets used by these volunteer groups and NGOs, which have collectively received funds totaling just over $570,000 – much of it over the past year.

After getting huge monetary support from across the world, the Ukrainian government has now reached out via Twitter asking for donations in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Tether (CRYPTO: USDT). 

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has shared three crypto wallet addresses, urging the crypto community to donate.

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has cleared the clouds on Twitter about the suspicion the crypto donation request was fraudulent. 

American diplomat Tomicah Tillemann has confirmed its legitimacy from Ukrainian Ambassador Olexander Scherba.

Buterin has also shared a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) initiative that focuses solely on Ukrainian citizens.

Meanwhile, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has offered monetary support to FTX traders from Ukraine.
 

Also Read: Latest On Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Orders Nuclear Forces Be Place On High Alert As Fighting Continues

