Dogecoin By Far Most Popular Crypto For Tipping In History, Co-Creator Says As He Appeals For Inclusion In Twitter Tip Jar

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 25, 2022 1:35 am
Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator is appealing to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to expand the latter’s tip jar options.

What Happened: Billy Markus tweeted a change.org petition titled “Add Dogecoin Wallet Support to Tipping Feature on Twitter” on Thursday. At press time, the petition had garnered 6,156 supporters. 

Markus tweeted that adding DOGE to Twitter’s tip jar options “just makes too much sense.”

“The OG tipping cryptocurrency on the internet belongs there #DogeTwitterTipJar,” said the DOGE co-creator. 

In another tweet, Markus also shared data from 2014 that indicated approximately 77 million DOGE were tipped on Reddit tip bot.

“Dogecoin is BY FAR the most used cryptocurrency for tipping, in the history of cryptocurrency,” said Markus.

Why It Matters: Notably, as per the data shared by Markus, the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) tipped on the Reddit Bitcoin tip bit amounted to nearly 840.15 BTC. 

The number of BTC tips amounted to 9,418, while DOGE tips stood at 262,138 in the period. However, the average tip size in BTC was significantly larger at $6.95, while DOGE was at $0.26.

This month, Twitter turned on a feature that would allow users to tip in Ethereum (ETH). In September, the social media platform had enabled BTC tips.

In December, a group of independent developers had made tipping on Twitter possible through a DOGE tip bot.

At the time Markus had described DOGE tipping as one of the best use cases for the meme coin. 

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 1% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours. 

