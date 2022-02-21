Elon Musk Suggests Netflix, Disney+ Users Are Once Again 'Flirting' With Piracy Software And Here's Why

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter, suggesting users are once again flirting piracy software in response to the onerous nature of streaming websites.

What Happened: Musk tweeted Monday that “entertainment is becoming a username/password/2FA nightmare.”

The Tesla CEO shared a meme featuring a person being enamored by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), whilst being in the company of “The Pirate Bay.”

However, as streaming apps multiplied with the coming of Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime and others, the person once again gravitates towards “The Priate Bay.”

M Night should do a horror movie about this – it would resonate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

Musk said in another tweet that the filmmaker Manoj Nelliyattu, better known as M. Night Shyamalan, should make “a horror movie about this – it would resonate.”

Why It Matters: Last year, it was reported that Netflix was testing a new feature that weeds out password sharing by making users enter details sent via email or text message to the account owner.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus said in response to Musk’s tweet that his whole family uses all his entertainment accounts and probably their friends as well.

i think my whole family just uses all my accounts, probably their friends too, i keep seeing random new names added — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 22, 2022

Twitter users posted memes in response to Musk’s dig on the streaming giants.

