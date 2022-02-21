 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Suggests Netflix, Disney+ Users Are Once Again 'Flirting' With Piracy Software And Here's Why
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2022 11:50pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter, suggesting users are once again flirting piracy software in response to the onerous nature of streaming websites.

What Happened: Musk tweeted Monday that “entertainment is becoming a username/password/2FA nightmare.”

The Tesla CEO shared a meme featuring a person being enamored by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), whilst being in the company of “The Pirate Bay.”

However, as streaming apps multiplied with the coming of Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime and others, the person once again gravitates towards “The Priate Bay.”

Musk said in another tweet that the filmmaker Manoj Nelliyattu, better known as M. Night Shyamalan, should make “a horror movie about this – it would resonate.”

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: Last year, it was reported that Netflix was testing a new feature that weeds out password sharing by making users enter details sent via email or text message to the account owner.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus said in response to Musk’s tweet that his whole family uses all his entertainment accounts and probably their friends as well. 

Twitter users posted memes in response to Musk’s dig on the streaming giants. 

Read Next: 'I Was Wrong:' Ruby On Rails Creator Says Canada Government Crackdown On Protestors Made Him See Bitcoin's Value

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

