You Can Now Use Dogecoin To Tip On Twitter, Doge Co-Creator Billy Markus Weighs In

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 8, 2021 10:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
You Can Now Use Dogecoin To Tip On Twitter, Doge Co-Creator Billy Markus Weighs In

A group of independent developers has made Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tips on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) possible with a DOGE tip bot.

What Happened: In an announcement on Reddit’s Dogecoin community forum, developers announced they had deployed the SoDogeTip bot on Twitter so that users could send DOGE tips via tweets.

“This is the Twitter version of the bot we have been using on reddit since 2017,” said Mishaboar on Twitter, sharing details of how to register for the service and claim tips.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus weighed in on the announcement, advising users to be cautious about leaving crypto in their wallets for too long.

“for some caution, and this isn’t shade at all to the developer as he has been doing this a very long time and is trusted, but things can happen and access can be lost or accounts can get removed so recommended to not leave crypto in the tip wallet too long!” said Markus.

Earlier this year, Markus described DOGE tipping as one of the best use cases for the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.1782 on Wednesday, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

Related Link: Happy Birthday, Dogecoin: How This 8-Year Old Joke Grew Up To Become A $22B Asset

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Crypto-Friendly Travala Now Accepts Shiba Inu For Booking Vacations

Crypto-Friendly Travala Now Accepts Shiba Inu For Booking Vacations

Users can now use Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to book luxury vacations in over 230 countries using crypto-friendly travel booking platform Travala.com. read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded largely flat leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was down 0.26% at $0.18 over 24 hours. DOGE has fallen 16.9% over a seven-day trailing basis. read more
This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up 1094% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up 1094% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
Chainlink Soars, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, As Former Google CEO Comes Aboard As Advisor

Chainlink Soars, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, As Former Google CEO Comes Aboard As Advisor

Chainlink Labs, the organization linked with the Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) token, announced Tuesday that Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: read more