Make Space, Bitcoin: Twitter Users Can Now Also Send Tips In Ethereum

Users of Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform can now send tips through their mobiles using an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) address.

What Happened: The Tips feature is available for those users who have turned it on and added their usernames from third-party payment processors, according to Twitter’s Help Center webpage.

“Through Tips, you'll also be able to copy someone's Bitcoin or Ethereum address and paste their address into whatever wallet you use.”

Twitter Support said in a post on its platform that it had added the support for Ethereum addresses.

Have you set up Tips on your profile yet so it's easy for people to show their support? Yes: Cool, we’ve added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave, Paytm, and the option to add your Ethereum address. No: What are you waiting for? Here's how: https://t.co/Id5TwTpnCF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 16, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: In September, Twitter first announced a feature that would allow users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). At the time, it was limited to iOS users only.

The Tips feature then later received a wider rollout and allowed users to link their Cash App, PayPal and Venmo accounts. At the same time, Twitter announced support for non fungible token authentication.

In December, developers announced they had deployed the soDogeTip bot on Twitter so that users could send Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tips via tweets.

In January, Twitter introduced a new NFT profile picture feature that allowed users to display owned digital art in a hexagonal shape.

Price Action: Twitter shares traded 2% lower at $36.24 in the regular session and fell 0.6% in the after-hours trading on Wednesday. At press time, ETH traded 0.2% higher at $3,148.04.

Read Next: On-Chain Analysts Knew About Feds' $4.1B Bitcoin Seizure A Week In Advance, Says Ark Analyst